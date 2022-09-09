Read full article on original website
St. Paul's Episcopal Annual Loberfest is Sept. 22
The Annual Lobsterfest at St. Paul's Episcopal Church is set for Sept. 22. Dine in and takeout will be available. Tickets for dine in are $45 while tickets for takeout are $40. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Dine in will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Takeout will be...
Ribbon Cutting to be held for Central Alabama Audiology on Sept. 19
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon and grand opening for Central Alabama Audiology on Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held at Central Alabama Audiology's location on 203 Dallas Avenue at 4 p.m.
Prattville motorcyclist dies in accident in Montgomery
A motorcyclist from Prattville was killed in an accident on I-85 in Montgomery. According to Alabama News Network the accident occurred on Monday morning on I-85 Northbound near Ann Street. It was a two-vehicle accident where Michael Bonicelli, 25, was identified as the victim. Bonicelli was pronounced dead at the...
Residents asked to vote for Levitt AMP to bring free concerts to Selma
The time has come again for Levitt AMP to give out grants for live concerts to whatever communities have the most votes and residents are asked to help make this happen for Selma. If Selma wins the community could see free live concerts playing at the Riverfront Amphitheater. "The Levitt...
RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students
The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
17th Annual Butler Fest slated for Oct. 7-8
The 17th Annual Butler Fest is slated to take place on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will feature "back yard barbeque competition" with chicken and ribs, pork butt, sauces and desserts. On Friday there will be a parade and more than 75 food, arts and craft...
Selma church and sponsors collect, deliver water to Jackson, Miss., residents
Gospel Tabernacle Church organized a community-wide collection of water donations last week and delivered 1,500 cases to the struggling community of Jackson, Miss., over Labor Day weekend. The Youth & Young Adult Ministry, through the vision of Pastor John E. Grayson, organized the “Load Up” disaster relief efforts to collect...
SAWDC AlabamaWorks! holding hiring event in Thomasville on Thursday
SAWDC AlabamaWorks! and the City of Thomasville would like to invite you to a hiring event to be held Thursday, September 15th from 10am to 3pm hosted at Coastal Alabama Community College, 30755 Highway 43 S., Thomasville, Alabama. “The Coastal Alabama Team is excited about the upcoming hiring event in...
Dallas County Addiction and the Law training to be held tomorrow
George P. Evans Reception Hall will be the site of Dallas County Addiction and the Law training tomorrow morning. The training will begin at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast. George P. Evans Reception Hall is located at 2 Lawrence Street. For questions, call Dallas County Court Services Executive Director...
Perry County third grade students lead in Black Belt reading scores
Citing statistics from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. reported that third grade students are leading in reading scores compared to others in the Black Belt. Schools are now in compliance with the Alabama Literacy Act passed in 2019, which require third...
Orrville Antique Tractor Show set for Nov. 12
The annual Antique Tractor Show at the Orrville Farmer's Market is set for Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to antique tractors the event will feature vintage cars, vendors, food, arts and crafts, a parade, children's activities, live entertainment and artisans. All proceeds from the show...
Selma police seeking suspects in shooting death of 37-year-old man
Selma police are investigating the case of a man who was shot to death and are asking for tips that can lead to the arrest of any suspects. According to media reports the victim has been identified as Kermanski Malone, 37. He was found near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street.
Budget amendments proposed at Perry County Commission meeting
The Perry County Commission met on Tuesday, Sept. 13 where a number of actions were taken and amendments to the budget were proposed. According to a post from Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., he and his financial team presented amendments to the 2021-2022 budget that included $1,651,696 to the general fund.
