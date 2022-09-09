BRADENTON - Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is speaking out after being exonerated of all wrongdoing after an internal investigation. “I was unable to comment on anything and that was unfortunate, people heard other voices and they weren’t able to hear my voice, and my voice today is I was always confident, I’ve been a cop for 36 years, I know my job, I know the law, I know parameters, there’s not much that comes my way that I don’t have some sort of familiarity with," said Bradenton Police Department Chief, Melanie Bevan.

