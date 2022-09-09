ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom

Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education revealed on September 12, 2022, that Louisiana receives great grades for empowering parents in their children’s education and encouraging educational independence. In a new...
From the Files of The Farmer

A plan to install 14 district councilmen under a proposed new St. Tammany Parish charter was defeated Monday, but the top parish executive would make about $70,000 annually. The move to install 14 councilmen was defeated by a 7-4 vote of the St. Tammany Parish Charter Commission. The commission last week opted to go with 14 councilmen for the first three years of the charter, but would reduce that number after the 2000 census figures were made available.
Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault

Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on September 12, 2022, that detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According...
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center

Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
MARRERO, LA

