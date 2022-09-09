Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
River Birch would merge landfill operations under proposed new contract with Jefferson Parish
The Jefferson Parish Council is expected to extend its landfill management contract with River Birch LLC through 2037, part of a sweeping new arrangement that would allow the contractor to merge day-to-day operations at the parish landfill with its privately owned dump in nearby Waggaman. A parish official said the...
Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom
Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education revealed on September 12, 2022, that Louisiana receives great grades for empowering parents in their children’s education and encouraging educational independence. In a new...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
A plan to install 14 district councilmen under a proposed new St. Tammany Parish charter was defeated Monday, but the top parish executive would make about $70,000 annually. The move to install 14 councilmen was defeated by a 7-4 vote of the St. Tammany Parish Charter Commission. The commission last week opted to go with 14 councilmen for the first three years of the charter, but would reduce that number after the 2000 census figures were made available.
brproud.com
Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
bossierpress.com
Audit finds issues with Louisiana agency responsible for collecting online sales taxes
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana commission charged with collecting sales and use taxes for remote sellers lacked adequate assurance over internal controls and failed to perform timely bank reconciliations in 2021, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week evaluating certain...
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
NOLA.com
Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures
Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization has asked the Louisiana Department of...
NOLA.com
Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas stepping down; See who's taking over Louisiana's largest health system
Warner Thomas, who as CEO of Ochsner Health led an aggressive expansion throughout the region and helped grow the health care system into Louisiana's largest, is stepping down to take the top job at a California-based hospital network. Thomas will become president and CEO of Sutter Health in Sacramento, Ochsner...
WDSU
Louisiana State Fire Marshal reminds residents of new law regarding carbon monoxide detectors
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding required carbon monoxide alarms in homes across the state. A law was passed during the 2022 legislative session making it required for homes to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023.
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
kalb.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. Voter registration deadlines The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11 while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says […]
NOLA.com
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault
Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on September 12, 2022, that detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According...
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
fox8live.com
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Policies continue to balloon for Louisiana Citizens, the state’s homeowners insurer of last resort, leading the corporation to file for a 63 percent rate hike on all new or renewed residential policies as of Jan. 1, 2023. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said at a...
NOLA.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
NOLA.com
Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull gets procedure in New York
A woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull at a Louisiana hospital, renewing anger among many over the state’s strict abortion ban, traveled to New York and got the procedure legally there. Nancy Davis, 36, had her pregnancy terminated Sept. 1 after traveling 1,400...
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
