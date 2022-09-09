Read full article on original website
Hancock History: Ansley II
Between 1973 and 2005, the LaFrance Marina in Ansley changed hands several times. In 2007, Quitman Cates sold his dry-cleaning business in Memphis, TN, and decided to rebuild the LaFrance Marina, which had been damaged in Hurricane Katrina. Quitman Cates (b.1946) married a fellow American citizen of Korean descent, Kyong Suk. They have a daughter currently studying at the University of Mississippi. Quitman and Kyong run the business, and they rebuilt the wharf, marina store with live bait tanks, and fuel dock. An earlier development, the Heron Bay Estates, had constructed slips and roads in the harbor. However, the many camps in the development were destroyed by Katrina. Quitman has a boat to catch live bait.
Charles Gordon Cornelius
Charles Gordon Cornelius, or Charlie to the people who loved him most, age 74, of Waveland, Mississippi, passed away from complications associated with bladder cancer on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Charlie was born on May 21, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Idus Amer Cosner and James Gordon Cornelius. Along with his younger sister, Charlie was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana by William ‘Dutch’ and Idus Cosner Ose.
Waveland gets green light to repair pier
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith on Monday announced that the city received the green light from FEMA to move ahead with repairs to the Garfield Ladner Pier. The pier sustained severe damage during 2020’s Hurricane Zeta and has been closed to the public since. City comptroller Kim Boushie said the...
MSDH reports 3,619 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths statewide for the time period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 3,619 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths in the state for the time period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12. Beginning Aug. 22, COVID-19 updates will be made weekly, every Tuesday, rather than daily. As of the Sept....
Herminia Sagastume Santiago
Herminia Sagastume Santiago, 82, of Waveland, MS passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Waveland, MS. Herminia was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie A. Santiago and parents,...
Tigers tame Bearcats
The Bay High Tigers on Friday defeated the Long Beach Bearcats 41-21 at Lumpkin Magee Stadium, in Long Beach. The Tigers offense was efficient throughout the night; however, Bay High coach Jeremy Turcotte credited the defense as well. “Our defense and our defensive coaching staff continue to put together great game plans. Long beach threw the kitchen sink at us and we just kept getting after them. I’m really proud of them”.
