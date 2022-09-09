Between 1973 and 2005, the LaFrance Marina in Ansley changed hands several times. In 2007, Quitman Cates sold his dry-cleaning business in Memphis, TN, and decided to rebuild the LaFrance Marina, which had been damaged in Hurricane Katrina. Quitman Cates (b.1946) married a fellow American citizen of Korean descent, Kyong Suk. They have a daughter currently studying at the University of Mississippi. Quitman and Kyong run the business, and they rebuilt the wharf, marina store with live bait tanks, and fuel dock. An earlier development, the Heron Bay Estates, had constructed slips and roads in the harbor. However, the many camps in the development were destroyed by Katrina. Quitman has a boat to catch live bait.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO