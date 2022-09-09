Top-10 most-read articles at SteamboatPilot.com this week: Remains found, Stage 1 fire restrictions

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wolves could be released in South Routt, preliminary map shows
When gray wolves are reintroduced on the Western Slope, they could be released in South Routt County. A map presented to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week shows an area in the center of the state where CPW officials say they will release wolves, though the specific spots haven’t been chosen at this point.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat food truck park set to open on Yampa Street this week
It’s taken a little longer than expected, but this weekend, the owners of the Boat Yard food truck venue at 831 Yampa St. are planning to celebrate the completion of Steamboat Springs’ newest community gathering space. “On Saturday, we’re planning on having an event there to kind of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New project-ranking system makes Core Trail expansion a top priority for Steamboat
During a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Steamboat Springs City Council discussed the priority level of city projects and the methodology used to rank them. Earlier this year, Finance Director Kim Weber unveiled an updated scoring criteria for capital improvement projects, which ranks the priority of CIPs based on assigned scores across seven weighted categories.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Suspicious vehicle at the airport: The Record for Sept. 5-11
6:56 a.m. — Police responded to a liquor violation on Bob Adams Drive. 12:00 p.m. — Police responded to a bear call at Rotary Park. 2:02 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone parked in a handicap parking spot without a placard at Haymaker Golf Course.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Climber who summited Everest presents at CMC on Thursday
Get a glimpse at the Himalayas as Dr. Jon Kedrowski presents at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Not only will students learn about the upcoming study abroad opportunity in Nepal, but Kedrowski will share a slideshow from his new book, “Classic Colorado Hikes,” at the Allbright Auditorium at the Academic Center.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Apply now for grants through Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund
Steamboat Sotheby’s is currently accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. According to a news release, the Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund was established to support local nonprofit organizations through a collective funding and semi-annual granting process. SSIR Brokers, owners, and staff participate in the fund, which has awarded...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Police ticket drivers who illegally pass school buses
Seeing more yellow around Steamboat Springs is a clear sign that summer is coming to an end. While the leaves aren’t changing quite yet, yellow school buses have been back on the roads for a few weeks, and with them, many motorists are choosing to flout state law and drive around the buses as students get on and off.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat schools rank No. 7 in state testing
State standardized testing scores show the Steamboat Springs School District is the seventh-highest performing district in Colorado, though district leaders say there is still room for improvement. The scores — the first time a complete set of achievement data has been collected since 2019 because of the pandemic — mean...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors cross country lands strong placing at Liberty Bell Invitational
The Steamboat Springs High School cross country team traveled to Littleton, Colorado to compete in the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, against a field of nearly 100 teams. Attending the invite for the first time since 2019, the team raced in Division II, which had 23 total schools....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Cat Pack to play free end-of-summer jazz concert at library
The Cat Pack will host an hourlong summer close-out concert and conversation at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The band, featuring Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler, is a frequent performer around Steamboat. However, Monday’s show will offer a chance to learn more about The Cat Pack’s jazz roots. Attendees will get to watch a live performance, as well as participate in a casual discussion about the music being played.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden Farmers Market hosts yo-yo contest
The Hayden Farmers Market, which takes place from 5-8 p.m. every Thursday at S. Walnut Street, is hosting a yo-yo contest on Thursday, Sept. 15. Luminate Broadband is sponsoring and offering the winner a $150 gift card, while the second-place finisher will earn $75 and third-place will take home $25.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat mountain bike team earns 5 podiums in Leadville
The Steamboat Springs high school mountain bike team competed in the second race of the season in Leadville on Sunday, Sept. 11, and amassed five podiums between its 30 athletes. A first-place finish for the Steamboat Springs High School team in Division II was led by Aidan and Caleb Haack,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Christopher Rhodes
It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Christopher John Rhodes, our beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend to so many. Chris was born January 12, 1982 and lived fiercely every day of his forty years. He was pure goodness. Chris will be missed deeply...
