Homestead, PA

Man arrested in armed Homestead home invasion

By CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with an assault and armed home invasion in Homestead.

Police said 20-year-old Craig Prince was one of four men who came to the victim's house on East 18th Avenue on Saturday, held him at gunpoint, forced him inside his home and bound his hands. One of the men struck the victim in the head with a pistol several times, police said.

Investigators said the group stole $19,000 in cash, a dark blue Cadillac sedan and other items.

Prince was arrested on Thursday when officers were serving a search warrant in the city's Garfield neighborhood. Police said detectives found several items believed to be used in the robbery, including the car the group arrived in, which was allegedly stolen too.

Prince was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint and firearms violations. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond.

