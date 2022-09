Josh Allen looked every bit an MVP candidate in Week 1's trouncing of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Buffalo Bills quarterback put his arm on full display in a 297-yard, three-touchdown effort the likes of which even All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey had no answer. The accuracy that's become the hallmark of his development as an NFL quarterback manifest in an 83.9% (26 of 31) completion rate that set a new franchise record for a regular-season game.

