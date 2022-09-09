Standing at a podium outside her office, flanked by Lexington’s Police Chief, the Fayette County Sheriff and other city leaders, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said “The violence in our streets really angers me and it should anger you. It is brazen. It is bold. And it is without shame. There are too many guns in the hands of criminals with ill intentions.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO