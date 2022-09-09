ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot. When officers got there, they found a juvenile victim who was suffering a gunshot wound. Police said...
LEXINGTON, KY
wtloam.com

KSP Arrests Man Accused Of Violent Rockcastle County Home Invasion

Kentucky State Police say a man responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested. Investigators say 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February. Troopers say he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer. Lamb was found in Rockcastle County. He faces several charges, including robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary and assault. Lamb was lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

22-year-old man shot in Coolavin Apartments dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man found shot Monday night has died from his injuries. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 22-year-old Doricky Harris and the manner of death is ruled as homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Madison County Detention Center inmate escaped custody on Wednesday. At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 36-year-old Daniel Diles of Richmond escaped custody during court proceedings. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange pants, and was barefoot. According to the Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Daycare Worker Arrested After Child Is Brought To Hospital

A child caretaker is now facing a child abuse charge after a baby was taken to the UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Tyeisha Smith was a daycare worker in Madison County. Jail records show that Smith was arrested on Friday. An investigation began following the child’s visit to...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WUKY

Lexington's mayor decries gun violence, points finger at criminal elements

Standing at a podium outside her office, flanked by Lexington’s Police Chief, the Fayette County Sheriff and other city leaders, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said “The violence in our streets really angers me and it should anger you. It is brazen. It is bold. And it is without shame. There are too many guns in the hands of criminals with ill intentions.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police investigate multiple shootings, 9 people shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another violent weekend in Lexington as police investigate four different shootings that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first, police say on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a car on New Circle road. Police say the officer found...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Neglected dogs rescued in Clark County, charges expected

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Animal abuse charges are expected after five dogs were seized and taken to the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to the shelter, animal control officers along with Winchester Police seized the dogs on Sunday from a location that was in “terrible condition”.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville police make drug bust

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police made a big drug bust over the weekend as part of an operation by its Drug Enforcement Unit. During the operation, police made a traffic stop and allegedly found 348 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and $877 in Kelly East’s vehicle.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
LEXINGTON, KY
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL

The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
LEXINGTON, KY
wmky.org

Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested

An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man turns himself in after running from police on N. Broadway

UPDATE: (10:12 p.m.) – Guy House, the man accused of running from police with a gun on North Broadway Sunday has been booked into jail. According to the jail, House has 19 charges against him, including fleeing police and felony possession of a gun, among others. The jail says...
LEXINGTON, KY

