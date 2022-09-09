Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot. When officers got there, they found a juvenile victim who was suffering a gunshot wound. Police said...
wtloam.com
KSP Arrests Man Accused Of Violent Rockcastle County Home Invasion
Kentucky State Police say a man responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested. Investigators say 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February. Troopers say he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer. Lamb was found in Rockcastle County. He faces several charges, including robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary and assault. Lamb was lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.
WTVQ
22-year-old man shot in Coolavin Apartments dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man found shot Monday night has died from his injuries. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 22-year-old Doricky Harris and the manner of death is ruled as homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at...
k105.com
KSP looking for armed, dangerous felon in connection with body being found in burned building
Kentucky State Police is searching for an armed and dangerous felon in connection with a body being found in a burned building in Lee County. The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville, were found in the burned building on Hwy 52 on September 6. State police are...
WSAZ
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Arrests Man Allegedly Responsible for Violent Home Invasion that Occurred in February
Kentucky State Police on Tuesday announced in a news release that a man allegedly responsible for a violent home invasion that took place in February has been arrested. 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was accused of entering a home in February and shooting a man. Kentucky State Police said Lamb, in the...
foxlexington.com
Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Madison County Detention Center inmate escaped custody on Wednesday. At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 36-year-old Daniel Diles of Richmond escaped custody during court proceedings. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange pants, and was barefoot. According to the Madison...
q95fm.net
Daycare Worker Arrested After Child Is Brought To Hospital
A child caretaker is now facing a child abuse charge after a baby was taken to the UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Tyeisha Smith was a daycare worker in Madison County. Jail records show that Smith was arrested on Friday. An investigation began following the child’s visit to...
WUKY
Lexington's mayor decries gun violence, points finger at criminal elements
Standing at a podium outside her office, flanked by Lexington’s Police Chief, the Fayette County Sheriff and other city leaders, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said “The violence in our streets really angers me and it should anger you. It is brazen. It is bold. And it is without shame. There are too many guns in the hands of criminals with ill intentions.”
Police seek ‘armed & dangerous’ man in connection with human remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance locating a person of interest involving the human remains found in Lee County on Sept. 6.
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate multiple shootings, 9 people shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another violent weekend in Lexington as police investigate four different shootings that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first, police say on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a car on New Circle road. Police say the officer found...
foxlexington.com
Neglected dogs rescued in Clark County, charges expected
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Animal abuse charges are expected after five dogs were seized and taken to the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to the shelter, animal control officers along with Winchester Police seized the dogs on Sunday from a location that was in “terrible condition”.
k105.com
KSP Post 4 trooper selected 2021 Trooper of the Year. Two other Post 4 officers honored.
Kentucky State Police held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington on Monday to honor troopers and officers for acts of bravery and service in 2021, including three officers from KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown. During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for...
WKYT 27
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police make drug bust
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police made a big drug bust over the weekend as part of an operation by its Drug Enforcement Unit. During the operation, police made a traffic stop and allegedly found 348 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and $877 in Kelly East’s vehicle.
clayconews.com
HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS LOCATED IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY IDENTIFIED AS A BEATTYVILLE RESIDENT
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 12, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is continuing to investigate human skeletal remains that were located in a burned structure on KY-52 W in Lee County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. As a result of the ongoing investigation,...
WTVQ
State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL
The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
WTVQ
Man turns himself in after running from police on N. Broadway
UPDATE: (10:12 p.m.) – Guy House, the man accused of running from police with a gun on North Broadway Sunday has been booked into jail. According to the jail, House has 19 charges against him, including fleeing police and felony possession of a gun, among others. The jail says...
