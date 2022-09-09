Read full article on original website
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
This Bitcoin ATM Company Is Going Public: 2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag
Here's why there's more than meets the eye to this Bitcoin ATM operator.
If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move
These stocks have what it takes to deliver lasting gains down the road.
