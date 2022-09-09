ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

WNEM

Sheriff’s office looking for driver who caused semi crash

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who caused a semi-truck to crash on Tuesday. The crash happened at 3:16 p.m. on Deckerville Road in Ellington Township. A 2016 Kenworth semi was hauling double trailers loaded with 50 tons of salt...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Truck hauling several tons of salt spills in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUTNY, Mich. - A semi hauling two trailers loaded with 50 tons of salt jackknifed on Deckerville Road on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say the semi, driven by a 29-year-old Pinconning man, swerved to avoid a pickup that had crossed into his lane. As a result, the rear trailer jackknifed,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police looking for man missing from adult foster care in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to keep watch for a 67-year-old man missing from an adult foster care facility in Flint. Michigan State Police issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Cornelius Cortez Newson. He was last seen at the Elsona Foster Home, which is located at 1402 W. Jackson Ave.
FLINT, MI
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after shooting in Saginaw, family member arrested

SAGINAW, Mich. - Police say a 42-year-old Saginaw man is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. Police responded to the 600 block of S. Charles St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers found 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measure were performed, but were unsuccessful. The...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Man killed in overnight shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and found one person dead at the scene. According to police, the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at 612 S. Charles St. on the west side of Saginaw. They say 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffered from...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
MASON, MI
recordpatriot.com

Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
SAGINAW, MI

