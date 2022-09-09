Read full article on original website
WNEM
Sheriff’s office looking for driver who caused semi crash
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who caused a semi-truck to crash on Tuesday. The crash happened at 3:16 p.m. on Deckerville Road in Ellington Township. A 2016 Kenworth semi was hauling double trailers loaded with 50 tons of salt...
nbc25news.com
Truck hauling several tons of salt spills in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUTNY, Mich. - A semi hauling two trailers loaded with 50 tons of salt jackknifed on Deckerville Road on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say the semi, driven by a 29-year-old Pinconning man, swerved to avoid a pickup that had crossed into his lane. As a result, the rear trailer jackknifed,...
WILX-TV
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
abc12.com
Police looking for man missing from adult foster care in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to keep watch for a 67-year-old man missing from an adult foster care facility in Flint. Michigan State Police issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Cornelius Cortez Newson. He was last seen at the Elsona Foster Home, which is located at 1402 W. Jackson Ave.
fox2detroit.com
Driver killed after pulling in front of semi-truck on Telegraph in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash with a semi-truck killed a driver in an SUV on Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township. Police said the SUV driver tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from southbound Old Telegraph Road around 9:30 p.m. The semi had the right of way, and the SUV driver did not yield.
Police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 people in Mason Monday afternoon
Michigan State Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to a stabbing that occurred in a mobile home park in Mason Monday afternoon.
Bay County man accused of stealing scratch off tickets, cigarettes from convenience store
AUBURN, MI – A 40-year-old Auburn man has been arrested by Michigan State Police authorities after allegations he broke into a local convenience store and stole scratch off lottery tickets and cigarettes. MSP troopers from the Tri-City Post responded to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop,...
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
8-point buck barges into Saginaw Township family’s home
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A Saginaw Township family is reeling after a four-legged intruder crashed through their home’s front window, trampling their belongings and leaving a path of blood and broken glass in its wake. “We’re still pretty shaken up,” said Kelsie Kay Beyer, shortly after a deer...
nbc25news.com
One man dead after shooting in Saginaw, family member arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. - Police say a 42-year-old Saginaw man is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. Police responded to the 600 block of S. Charles St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers found 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measure were performed, but were unsuccessful. The...
Pickup truck pulls in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren, killing 37-year-old man
A 37-year-old Warren man has died after crashing into a pickup truck that pulled out in front of his motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren on Tuesday afternoon.
WNEM
Man killed in overnight shooting in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and found one person dead at the scene. According to police, the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at 612 S. Charles St. on the west side of Saginaw. They say 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffered from...
WZZM 13
Former Kent County deputy facing charges for assaulting paralyzed man at Okemos rest stop
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE. A Kent Co. Sheriff's Deputy was fired after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing.
Police ID the victim of the body found on side of the road in Jackson County
A victim, 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman from Georgia, has been identified as the person who was found dead on the side of the road Friday in Jackson’s Summit Township.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
54-Year-Old Melissa Fletcher Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Grand River (Brighton Township, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on eastbound I-96 near Grand River in Brighton Township. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Melissa [..]
recordpatriot.com
Stepbrother, 14, charged as an adult in killing of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in Saginaw. Jameion Peterson, the juvenile suspect, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 31, and is being charged as an adult, Saginaw County Court records showed. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.
The Oakland Press
Plea entered for woman charged with killing Cranbrook football coach in drunk driving crash
A day before her trial was scheduled to start in Oakland County, a Huntington Woods woman charged in a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach has made a plea deal with prosecutors. At a pretrial hearing Sept. 12 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis,...
1 Died, 3 Injured In A Fatal Car Crash In Fenton (Tyrone Township, MI)
Deputies reported a two-car crash in Fenton on Friday around 6:30 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro crashed with a Chevrolet Silverado during an [..]
