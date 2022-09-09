We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Friday, the Politico website published a major article by Brian Bender headlined, “The struggling Arkansas town that helped stopped Russia in its tracks.” It’s a deep dive into the history of the Camden defense industry which, among other things, produces Javelin missiles and the HIMARS rocket launch system. The story also details a problem common to many South Arkansas industries – the ongoing battle to find new workers. The story also pays homage to SAU Tech and its importance in employee training.

CAMDEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO