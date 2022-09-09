Read full article on original website
Darlyne Smith
Darlyne Smith, 89, of Magnolia, formerly of Stephens, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. Darlyne was born on March 25, 1933, in Manchester, KS to the late Harold Eugene and Mildred (Eaves) Finn. She was the cafeteria manager and retired from the Stephens Public Schools. She was a longtime, active, and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Stephens. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She loved attending ballgames and cheering for her grandchildren.
Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears
Infant Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears sweetly entered and departed this earth on September 8, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Kings. Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. A...
Eddie Mae Taylor
Eddie Mae Taylor, 84, of Camden passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Silver Oaks Health and Rehab in Camden. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L....
Ashley Nicole Taylor
Ashley Nicole Taylor, 37, of Emerson passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Little Rock. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial...
Bobby Joe Davis
Bobby Joe Davis was born February 4, 1961 in Bradley to Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Martha Davis. He peacefully departed his earthly life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Wadley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Bobby Joe Davis attended Lewisville High School. He played football, ran track, and...
Jessica Frances Lee
Jessica Frances Lee, 69, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia. No public services will be rendered. Cremation services have been arranged.
Annie Pickens
Annie Pickens, 85, of Haynesville, LA passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Claiborne Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Homer, LA. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Helen Ruth Lewis
Helen Ruth Lewis, 73, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Velma Biddle
Velma Biddle, 81, of Waldo passed away September 10, 2022, at The Springs Nursing Home in Magnolia. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Edward Allen Tooks
Edward Allen Tooks, 58, of Stephens passed away September 10, 2022, at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, TX. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, September 12, 2022: Politico focuses on Camden
We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Friday, the Politico website published a major article by Brian Bender headlined, “The struggling Arkansas town that helped stopped Russia in its tracks.” It’s a deep dive into the history of the Camden defense industry which, among other things, produces Javelin missiles and the HIMARS rocket launch system. The story also details a problem common to many South Arkansas industries – the ongoing battle to find new workers. The story also pays homage to SAU Tech and its importance in employee training.
Magnolia students may buy athletic passes
Students in grades 6-8 may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia Middle School office. Students in grades 9-12 passes may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia High School office. Passes are $25 and are good for all athletic events during the 2022-23 school year.
Southern Arkansas University to host Family Day on September 24
The time has arrived to continue one of Southern Arkansas University’s most treasured traditions – Family Day. Family Day is Saturday, September 24, 2022, with a full schedule of family-friendly events planned throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. and culminating with a Mulerider football kickoff at 6 p.m.
Farmers Bank Foundation donates $10,000 to Magnolia Fire Department for life-saving rescue equipment
The Farmers Bank Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Magnolia Fire Department to go toward the purchase of new life-saving vehicle extraction equipment. The donation will aid in further outfitting the Magnolia Fire Department fleet with vital rescue technology. “Every new firefighter has to be EMT-certified, so these tools are...
Camden Craft Fair -- former Barn Sale -- will be September 24
The Camden Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Coleman Stadium in Camden. Formerly the Camden Barn Sale, the new Camden Craft Fair will feature handcrafted southern favorites at more than 75 booths of vendors. Artists from all over the U.S. will feature traditional...
Columbia County COVID-19 cases up by 10
The number of active COVID-19 cases rose in Columbia County on Monday, and declined in three other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,188. Total...
Rail crossing work will take place in Camden
Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, September 9. Christopher Robinson, 35, Hamburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving on suspended driver’s license,...
Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road
Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
Car hits Interstate 30 overpass pillar, taking life of Tennessee driver
An SUV struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 30 north of Prescott about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Russell L. Boal Jr., 36, of Carthage, TN was driving a 2021 model Ford Edge eastbound past the 51-mile marker. The car veered to the left and into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar of the Nevada County Road 35 overpass.
