yourdailylocal.com
Warren Boys Blank Seneca in Region Showdown; Franklin Topples Eisenhower
WATTSBURG, Pa. – Parks Ordiway scored a pair of goals and Will Nebinski stood tall in net as Warren earned a 2-0 Region 4 win at Seneca on Monday. Ordiway scored his first goal on an assist from Mark Lynds, then buried his second on a penalty kick. Nebinski recorded 12 saves for the shutout win.
yourdailylocal.com
Cathedral Prep Outlasts Warren Girls
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – A 4-goal second-half propelled Cathedral Prep to a 7-4 win at Warren on Monday. The Ramblers led 3-2 at the half before outscoring the Dragons 4-2 in the second half for the win. Olivia Dixon had four goals for Cathedral Prep, while Callie Cacchione had two...
yourdailylocal.com
Damore Goes Low, Warren Golfers Win Bradford Invitational
BRADFORD, Pa. – Warren’s Braddock Damore shot a 75 and Owen Blum a 76 to claim first and second overall as the Dragons won the Bradford Invitational. Conner Zaffino shot an 82 for the Dragons, who finished with a team score of 233, with St. Marys coming in second at 255, Ridgway third at 270, Oswayo Valley fourth at 285, North Clarion fifth at 293 and Kane sixth at 295.
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragon Golfers Compete at Tam O’Shanter Invitational
HERMITAGE, Pa. – The Warren High School girls’ golf team recently competed in the Tam O’Shanter Girls Invitational, Warren’s first official girls’ golf tournament in several years. Altogether, 18 high schools were represented in the tournament with Hickory taking top honors and North East taking...
wesb.com
Bradford Officers Take Part in “Top Shot” Competition
The City of Bradford Police Department recently entered two of their officers into the “Top Shot” shooting proficiency competition and training exercise against many other law enforcement agencies in the Erie Pa area. Officers Anthony Lama and Matthew Gustin entered the competition with Lama getting third place in...
yourdailylocal.com
Uplinger Sworn in as Part-Time Youngsville Police Officer
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – At Monday’s Youngsville Borough Council meeting, John Uplinger was sworn in as a part-time police officer. Uplinger will serve under Youngsville Borough Chief of Police Todd Mineweaser.
yourdailylocal.com
WCYFL: Dawgs Edge Hogs in Defensive Slugfest
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – It was fitting that a defensive battle was decided by a late turnover. Grant May’s fourth-quarter interception helped preserve a 7-6 win for the Warren Dawgs over the Warren Hogs on Sunday. Tanner Stuart scored the Dawgs’ touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth...
explore venango
Hearing Continued for Local Man Accused of ‘Threatening to Cause a Scene’ at Children’s Flag Football Game
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who reportedly threatened to cause a scene and to run out onto the field at a Cranberry Flag Football League game has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 51-year-old Gilberto Rivera, of Franklin, that...
wesb.com
East Warren Street Bridge Project “At a Standstill”
Disputes and legal action have brought the East Warren Road Bridge project in Bradford Township to a halt. Supervisor Chair Marc Cline made the announcement at Monday night’s meeting. “As you are aware, the East Warren Road Bridge project has come to a standstill and we are currently working...
Double fatal accident Friday night in Cattaraugus County
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Another woman was taken to ECMC, where she’s listed in critical condition. Read more here:
wesb.com
O-E School Board Member Charged with Threatening 8-year-old
WESB News has confirmed that the man charged with threatening an 8-year-old boy is a member of the Otto-Eldred School Board. 52-year-old Matthew Windsor is alleged to have threatened the boy during what State Police have called “disorderly conduct” on King Street in Eldred on Tuesday, September 6. It is not known at this time whether the boy is a student of the Otto-Eldred School System.
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI Arrest in Oil Creek Township
CRAWFORD/WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Discovered Sleeping in His Running Truck Arrested for DUI. Corry-based State Police have released the details of a DUI arrest in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. According to police, a 21-year-old Titusville man was...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
wesb.com
Prescott Found Guilty of in Beating of Toddler
A Bradford Man has been convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death. A jury in McKean County Court found 30-year-old Tyler Prescott guilty of Endangering the Welfare of a Child less than 6 years of age and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. The jury found him not guilty of 3 additional counts of Aggravated Assault.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday at the Clarion LIFE-NWPA building at Trinity Point. Feted with a party that included a special birthday cake and music at the LIFE Center, Dorothy Weingard, of Oil City, was asked what her secrets were living to be 100 years old.
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 14
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
explore venango
Transient Woman Allegedly Breaks into Franklin Residence, Assaults Juvenile with Broom
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Franklin residence and assaulting a juvenile with a broom last Monday. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Megan Irene Belford–listed as Transient-Franklin, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, September 7:
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged after County Jail incident
A Jamestown woman has been charged with harassment in the 2nd degree after an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail on September 4th. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 20-year-old Nakeya Hardy allegedly became disruptive and spat on officers at the jail, who were attempting to place restraints on her. She was held for centralized arraignment on the new charge.
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
