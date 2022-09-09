Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.

WARREN, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO