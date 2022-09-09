ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Best prop bets for the Texas Longhorns' Week 2 matchup

By Longhorns Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nN1IY_0hp5SV9W00

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a season-opening win over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks and have their sights on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Horns are looking to prove they belong among the nation’s best. This also pits Nick Saban against a former assistant, Steve Sarkisian.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw his first collegiate pass last week as the Horns throttled ULM, 52-10. While Ewers threw an interception with his second pass, he ended up with 225 yards and 2 TDs. How does he fare against Will Anderson and the Tide defense?

The future SEC showdown kicks off from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. CT.

Alabama-Texas Betting Odds

Line: Alabama (-20.5)

O/U: 65.5

Money Line: Alabama (+1400) Texas (+750)

Check out the best prop bets as the Texas Longhorns look to do the unthinkable against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

For more betting analysis...

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy