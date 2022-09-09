Best prop bets for the Texas Longhorns' Week 2 matchup

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a season-opening win over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks and have their sights on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Horns are looking to prove they belong among the nation’s best. This also pits Nick Saban against a former assistant, Steve Sarkisian.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw his first collegiate pass last week as the Horns throttled ULM, 52-10. While Ewers threw an interception with his second pass, he ended up with 225 yards and 2 TDs. How does he fare against Will Anderson and the Tide defense?

The future SEC showdown kicks off from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. CT.

Alabama-Texas Betting Odds

Line: Alabama (-20.5)

O/U: 65.5

Money Line: Alabama (+1400) Texas (+750)

Check out the best prop bets as the Texas Longhorns look to do the unthinkable against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

