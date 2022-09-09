Sauce Walka Offers Advice After Man Who Allegedly Attempted To Rob Him Dies

Photo: Getty Images

Sauce Walka felt compelled to put out a positive message after someone reportedly wanted to rob him in the streets of L.A. and died trying.



On Friday, September 9, the Houston native posted a video to his Instagram timeline. In the brief clip, he speaks about surviving an attempted robbery that turned deadly. The "Golden Watches" rapper was reportedly out in Los Angeles when an alleged robber attempted to swipe his jewelry from him. Thankfully, he made it out of the situation with all of his valuables in hand. Before the rapper confirmed "somebody lost their life" during the incident, he offered a word of advice to his followers.

"Aye, man, I really ain't wanna speak on this s**t, but I know it's too many young Black kings and young kings out there that's being misled and misguided wrong," Walka said. "Learning half of the game and not the whole game. So, y'all need to learn from this experience that I went through tonight."



"'Cause being a rapper is one of the most dangerous jobs in America and it's a lotta young men out here that wanna do this s**t but don't know everything that come with it," he continued. "But I wanna speak on this part right here. Understand this this: Everybody don't go and everybody ain't going and I'm one of those people that ain't going. Unfortunately, tonight somebody lost they life for doing something stupid."



In his Instagram Story, Walka includes more evidence of the attempted robbery. He shared a photo of his Louie Vuitton sneakers that had blood stains on the shoe and its laces. As of this report, Sauce Walka has not been charged with a crime nor has the alleged robber been identified. Watch his full message above and see his story post below.

