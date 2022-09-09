ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sauce Walka Offers Advice After Man Who Allegedly Attempted To Rob Him Dies

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RAK2_0hp5S6Pq00
Photo: Getty Images

Sauce Walka felt compelled to put out a positive message after someone reportedly wanted to rob him in the streets of L.A. and died trying.

On Friday, September 9, the Houston native posted a video to his Instagram timeline. In the brief clip, he speaks about surviving an attempted robbery that turned deadly. The "Golden Watches" rapper was reportedly out in Los Angeles when an alleged robber attempted to swipe his jewelry from him. Thankfully, he made it out of the situation with all of his valuables in hand. Before the rapper confirmed "somebody lost their life" during the incident, he offered a word of advice to his followers.

"Aye, man, I really ain't wanna speak on this s**t, but I know it's too many young Black kings and young kings out there that's being misled and misguided wrong," Walka said. "Learning half of the game and not the whole game. So, y'all need to learn from this experience that I went through tonight."

"'Cause being a rapper is one of the most dangerous jobs in America and it's a lotta young men out here that wanna do this s**t but don't know everything that come with it," he continued. "But I wanna speak on this part right here. Understand this this: Everybody don't go and everybody ain't going and I'm one of those people that ain't going. Unfortunately, tonight somebody lost they life for doing something stupid."

In his Instagram Story, Walka includes more evidence of the attempted robbery. He shared a photo of his Louie Vuitton sneakers that had blood stains on the shoe and its laces. As of this report, Sauce Walka has not been charged with a crime nor has the alleged robber been identified. Watch his full message above and see his story post below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy