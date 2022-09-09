Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A new ordinance in Wood County raises the age requirement to buy certain hemp products like Delta 8. It covers the entire county including schools. Which means students not following the new ordiance could face larger consequences. While being under the influence of Delta 8...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
Three hospitalized after crash, school bus evacuated for fire during crash response
MADISON, Wis. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Madison’s west side Tuesday. Fire Department officials said the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Gammon Road. A Honda CR-V was wedged against an armored vehicle. The...
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Madison police search for suspect in attack at Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two pictures of the suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old individual in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant in hopes that someone may recognize him. The police department did not release too many details about the incident, although its...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible, parents appreciate open communication
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District superintendent along with the heads of all three high schools assured families that a Snapchat post that spurred at least one person to call the district’s safety tip line is not a credible threat. An email to students and...
Man accused of murdering his wife, dies after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly killed his wife died after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin on Sunday. According to WKOW, in a news conference on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department received a call that there was a deceased person near Darien Circle in Madison, Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery, multiple arrests made
(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.
RELATED PEOPLE
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Westbound right lane of Beltline open at John Nolen Drive after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The right lane of the Beltline heading west is back open at John Nolen Drive after a crash. The incident was reported just before 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, and footage at the scene showed that three vehicles had pulled to the shoulder. The crash caused some backups for morning commuters, and drivers using the westbound Beltline near John...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madison man sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to just over nine years in federal prison Monday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Derrick Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty in May to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. He was sentenced to 110 months in prison. DOJ officials alleged that Shelton sold two ounces of meth to...
Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday
NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they’re calling a suspect in a vehicle theft on the city’s north side last month. In an incident report, police said the vehicle was stolen from a business in the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue on August 28. The department released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.
Aerial enforcement along I-90/94 scheduled for this week
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will monitor traffic from the air throughout parts of the state this week. Aerial enforcement is scheduled along I-90/94 beginning Tuesday. During that time, pilots will be on the lookout for aggressive drivers and speeders. If a pilot sees a violation, they will communicate with a patrol trooper on the ground to begin a traffic stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Board of Supervisors has passed an ordinance that requires people to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance went into effect Aug. 23. It also limits the proximity in...
Channel 3000
Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more
Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
nbc15.com
MPD investigating weapons violation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day. According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle. MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information...
UPMATTERS
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Comments / 1