Marquette County, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt

September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police search for suspect in attack at Culver’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two pictures of the suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old individual in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant in hopes that someone may recognize him. The police department did not release too many details about the incident, although its...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery, multiple arrests made

(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday

NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Aerial enforcement along I-90/94 scheduled for this week

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will monitor traffic from the air throughout parts of the state this week. Aerial enforcement is scheduled along I-90/94 beginning Tuesday. During that time, pilots will be on the lookout for aggressive drivers and speeders. If a pilot sees a violation, they will communicate with a patrol trooper on the ground to begin a traffic stop.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Board of Supervisors has passed an ordinance that requires people to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance went into effect Aug. 23. It also limits the proximity in...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more

Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating weapons violation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day. According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle. MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
LYNDON STATION, WI

