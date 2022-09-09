Read full article on original website
Navy adds information warfare communities to bachelor’s degree program
The Navy is now including information warfare communities in the Baccalaureate Degree Completion Program, which was revived earlier this year to widen the pool of future officers. The program provides financial assistance to college students who agree to complete Officer Candidate School or Officer Development School after graduating. It is...
The scandal facing college ranking lists, explained
Story at a glance This week, U.S. News & World Report published its annual best university list, featuring Columbia University as the second best institution in the country. After conducting his own investigation, a professor at Columbia argued data given to U.S. News was inaccurate. Columbia admitted to providing faulty data, and U.S. News subsequently…
Texas A&M discriminated against white and Asian faculty job applicants: Lawsuit
EXCLUSIVE — Texas A&M University is being accused of actively discriminating against white and Asian faculty job applicants in a lawsuit filed by a conservative legal organization. America First Legal filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of Richard Lowery, a professor of finance at the University of Texas...
WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
Army updates cyber training after some graduates weren’t ready for their jobs
Some soldiers tapped for the Army’s toughest cyber jobs haven’t been ready when they graduated from the service’s training program, so its leaders have been adding classes and updating the curriculum to keep up with evolving technologies and global threats. “The vast majority of our students are...
