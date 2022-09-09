Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing
Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed -- and two of the four iPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities. Apple's listing of battery capacity in terms of hours is practical in the sense that it is what most...
Apple Insider
How Apple Watch low power mode works, and what it turns off
Low Power Mode is inwatchOS 9, extending the battery life of the Apple Watch by reducing overall power usage. Here's how to activate it, and what it turns off.
Apple Insider
Sonos releases long-awaited Sub Mini for $429
After a series of leaks, Sonos has released its long-awaited Sub Mini as a more affordable way to add substantial bass in small to medium-sized rooms.
Apple Insider
Samsung S95B TV review, Sonos rumors, Netatmo lock, & more on HomeKit Insider
On this week's episode of the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the Samsung S95B quantum dot OLED TV, discuss recent Sonos rumors, break down Ring's new encryption option, and more!. It was a busy week in the smart home world. During IFA 2022, Netatmo has confirmed that its previously-announced...
NFL・
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
Apple Insider
iOS 15.7, macOS 12.6 now available for older devices
Apple has released a complete set of updates spanningiOS, iPadOS, and macOS to ensure users can stay up to date without upgrading to iOS 16 or buying newer supported products.
Apple Insider
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
Following the release of its massiveiOS 16 update, Apple has already moving on. Here's what we've found hiding in the iOS 16.1 developer beta.
Apple Insider
Photographer Austin Mann puts the iPhone 14 Pro through its paces
As is tradition, travel photographer Austin Mann has provided a first look at what the iPhone 14 Pro can do in the hands of a skilled photographer. This year, Mann has headed to the Scottish Highlands to test out the cameras in the new iPhone 14 Pro, showing off the results on his blog.
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories
If you're traveling for Labor Day weekend or this upcoming fall, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
Apple Insider
Aqara launches HomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat
Aqara is adding a HomeKit-compatible smart radiator thermostat to automate hydronic radiators, which can receive signals from outside the unit itself. The device supports Zigbee 3.0 at launch along with HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and others. In addition, support for the Matter smart home protocol will arrive in a future software update.
Apple Insider
Preorders for iPhone 14 Pro lineup strong, iPhone 14 Plus weak
An initial check on preorders by TF Securities analystMing-Chi Kuo occurring the weekend after Apple's launch event seems to show Apple is enjoying good demand for the iPhone 14 generation compared to the iPhone 13. However, it seems the bulk of the attention is for Apple's Pro range.
Apple Insider
Amazon releases new Kindle & Kindle Kids with USB-C
Both eReaders include a new 6-inch 300ppi display that bring dark mode to the Kindle lineup for the first time. Amazon says that the improved screen brings the digital reading experience closer to paper books. The new Kindle's 16GB of storage provides more space for ebooks, and it has a...
AOL Corp
You Can Buy An Apple Watch For More Than 50 Percent Off On Amazon Today
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." There's a reason people love Apple's much-hyped fall events. Not only do they learn about what high-tech stuff the company has been working on for the past year, but Apple's announcements of what they will soon be bringing to market can mean HUGE discounts on the Apple products already out there.
iPhone users are showing off their awesome new iOS 16 lock screens
When Apple finally unleashed customisable home screens with the release of iOS 14 in 2020, iPhone users relished the chance to share their personalised designs with the world. And now, history is (sort of) repeating itself with the advent of customisable lock screens. With iOS finally released to the public...
