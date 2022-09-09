ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies Return to D.C. School to Offer Another Edge Rusher

By Dan Raley
De'Andre Cook joins teammate Dylan Stewart with UW scholarship proposals.

Bookends.

This week, the University of Washington football program offered a scholarship to De'Andre Cook, an edge rusher from Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C. — eight months after making a bid for his teammate, who's the same age and plays the same position.

Dylan Stewart and Cook are Class of 2024 recruits, coming off the corner with plenty of size and speed, having what appears to be a good-natured competition to see who can attract the most scholarship attention.

Cook is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds; Stewart boasts the same height, but he's 20 pounds lighter.

The Husky offer marks the 16th for Cook; Stewart already is up to 29, with the UW also representing his 16th scholarship proposal back in February.

Any Power 5 program would be happy to have either one of these guys, let alone both of them.

Stewart was one of Kalen DeBoer's earliest recruiting targets, traveling to Seattle in January for an unofficial campus visit and receiving his offer a month later. His list of choices now includes heavyweights Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Cook's collection of offers isn't quite so gaudy, yet he has Boston College, Maryland Michigan State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, USC and Virginia Tech also among his choices.

Friendship Collegiate Academy, a public school, is located across the Potomac River and well east of the White House.

