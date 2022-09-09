Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
'Not out of the woods': Air quality conditions improve in the Magic Valley, but smoke may not be gone long
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) officially removed its burn ban in the Magic Valley on September 13. Air quality conditions are improving in southern Idaho after a stint of unhealthy conditions caused by wildfires burning across the western United States. The Magic Valley consistently...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO FALLS (KIVI) – Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn...
KTVB
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
KIVI-TV
Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat. The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A large chunk of Idaho's energy conservation codes for buildings could be gutted under proposed changes
Discussions are continuing in Idaho's building community over whether to gut a large chunk of the state's energy conservation codes. The Idaho Building Code Board held a public hearing Tuesday over proposed rulemaking changes, which involve getting rid of certain mechanical, electrical and plumbing design requirements that some state officials and industry groups think are unnecessary and make residential construction too costly.
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
Mormon Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
ksl.com
Restoration of Idaho's Bear River Massacre site may benefit Great Salt Lake
BEAR RIVER, Idaho — Current efforts to restore the site of the Bear River Massacre could benefit the whole Wasatch Front in a big way. Those efforts are sending water rights downstream, which will send hundreds of gallons each year into the Great Salt Lake. "We need to tell...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crews continue to battle North Idaho fires
Several of the Kootenai River Complex fires have grown together, U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday evening. In total, the Russell Mountain and the Trout fires — now known as the Russell Mountain Fire — and the rest of the fires in the complex have burned an estimated 19,708 acres since they were sparked by lightning strikes.
An Idaho Man Says He Has a Simple Plan to Tame Wildfires
I’m sick of watching Idaho burn! The news media claims it’s the new normal, and it’s your fault because you drive, eat meat, and heat your home. The media types are simpletons who exist nowadays to simply parrot what someone in a lab coat tells them is the science. Science applies in all their arguments, but for issues like gender identity and conception. In other words, some science is better than other sciences.
KIVI-TV
Rain has been soaking parts of Idaho and more is on the way. See who gets it next.
Showers and storms hit the Sun Valley area again on Wednesday and it's not over yet!. Everyone has a chance of overnight showers with heavy downpours likely from Mountain Home east. The sun will come out on Thursday midday but numerous showers & storms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening...
Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho
The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
kmvt
Idaho Department of Fish and Game looking for public comment regarding Murtaugh Lake - Tiger Muskie introduction
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game is seeking the public’s comment and opinion on a proposal regarding Murtaugh Lake. Fish and Game noticed a lack of game fishing opportunities in Murtaugh Lake and because of that, they want to put Tiger Muskie into the lake for people to fish for sport.
petapixel.com
Drone Flies ‘Extremely Close’ to Firefighting Helicopters in Idaho
The U.S. Forest Service in the Sawtooth National Forest, Idaho has issued a warning to drone pilots to stay away from wildfires as there have been two recent incursions in the area, where one got “extremely close” to a firefighting helicopter while in flight. The Ross Fork Fire...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
KIVI-TV
Colorado sheriff's office uses drone training to help locate missing dog
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — As fate would have it, authorities in Colorado were able to reunite a dog who'd been missing for months with its family with the help of a drone. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said a golden retriever went missing when the car she was in crashed.
Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations are closer to reality
BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use...
FOX 28 Spokane
Potato problems: Two-year study to look at how wildfires impact crops in Idaho
IDAHO – A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho (UI) will be looking at how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops in the state. In the past, farmers have reported fewer, lower-quality crops during the smokier months. “When we have had bad, smoky years, yields...
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
