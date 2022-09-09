ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Evacuations lifted in County Road 21 Fire in Larimer County

Everyone displaced by a fire in Larimer County near Ted's Place are being allowed back home.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the lifting of the evacuations on Friday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations have been downgraded to voluntary status, and all voluntary evacuation recommendations have been dropped.

County Road 23 has been reopened to northbound traffic.

The fire, likely sparked by lightning, has burned between 500 and 600 acres and is roughly 30% contained.

