Local project has big impact on non-verbal children nationwide
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A project with roots in Marquette is spreading nationwide. Project Jade communication boards started at Sandy Knoll Elementary School when mom Neily Collick was looking for ways to better communicate with her non-verbal daughter, Jade. Sarah Foster of the Home Builders Association quickly jumped on board...
Feeding America comes to Delta County
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Delta County on Wednesday. The pantry will be located at the Salvation Army, located at 3005, 5th Avenue South in Escanaba. Food will begin being distributed at 2:00 p.m. It is a drive-through event. It is requested you stay in your vehicle.
Ferrellgas in Negaunee to hold customer appreciation day Thursday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. It’s offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10. They’ll have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers...
MTEC SmartZone gears up for sixth Return North career fair
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, MTEC SmartZone is teaming up with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to host a U.P.-wide career fair aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region. The event connects job...
Marquette Figure Skating Club gears up for its first Learn to Skate program of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Believe it or not, winter sports are picking back up in Marquette. The Marquette Figure Skating Club is gearing up for its first five-week ‘Learn to Skate’ program of the winter season. MFSC coach Kay Pool breaks down what beginner skaters will learn in...
Munising culinary combo to represent UP at downstate dinner
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior whitefish will be featured at a fine dining experience in Hazel Park, Michigan. To make this happen – Tracey’s at Roam Inn is partnering with VanLandschoot and Sons Fishery. The two will represent the flavor and tradition of U.P. whitefish on Oct. 2 as a main attraction.
‘It’s awesome’: Escanaba Salvation Army hosts Feeding America food truck
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As food prices increase in grocery stores, the Salvation Army of Escanaba is looking for ways to help its community. On Wednesday, 24 volunteers handed out 15,000 pounds of food. “Averaging about 300 families each time as they’re coming through so another big day for us,”...
UP Food pantries see increased use following inflation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Food pantries across the Upper Peninsula are seeing a rise in usage of its services. The Salvation Army saw a 30% increase in its food pantry usage this past August compared to August 2021. Capt. Matthew Darrow said this is occurring in all three of its locations in Marquette, Ishpeming and Escanaba.
Iron Mountain law enforcement host torch run for Special Olympics
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 50 law enforcement officers, Special Olympic athletes and their families walked in support of the Special Olympics in iron mountain Tuesday. The group walked nearly two miles from the Iron Mountain Michigan State Police (MSP) Post to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD). “It has...
Children’s March coming to Marquette next week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We the People Michigan is hosting a Children’s March next week. The group will meet in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more funding for childcare and child wellbeing. To prepare, the group met at the Peter White Public Library Wednesday to make posters. We the People Michigan provided poster-making materials and pizza.
NMU cosmetology program up and running with new location and renovation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology program is underway this new school year with a renovated space for students and faculty. Last fall, the NMU Board approved investing more than $90 million into campus facilities. That includes $2.4 million to relocate the cosmetology program into 9,500 square...
Ore Dock Brewery Co. and AFA pairing up for Brew Feast 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Isle Royale Queen is closing early for the season and Ishpeming students are learning from new garden beds at Birchview Elementary. Plus... the American Culinary Federation is teaming up with the Ore Dock Brewing Co. to bring you perfectly paired cold...
Learn to play the banjo with Yooptone Music
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Yoop Coop rolls out its new sauces, a Munising restaurant is bringing the flavors of the U.P. to the downstate Michigan fine dining scene, and it’s the end of an era for a popular pasty shop in Marquette. Musician Jake Kuhlman...
Gwinn Elementary schools install book vending machines
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Gwinn elementary schools are home to a new type of vending machine—but this one doesn’t carry snacks. Gilbert Elementary student Ruby Derwin cut the ribbon for a brand-new book vending machine. We first introduced you to Derwin last year when she became a finalist for the Sunmaid Board of Imagination contest. After being selected as a winner, her school received five thousand dollars which she chose to put toward keeping these vending machines stocked.
Dental center celebrates, smiles at grand opening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - My Community Dental Centers opened its new location on Washington St. Monday. To celebrate, the office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In attendance were employees, community members, and elected officials. My Community Dental Centers says dental care is especially important in rural communities. “Typically, in rural areas,...
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jean Kay’s Pasties and Sub Shop established itself as a household name in Marquette by cranking out around 500 of the U.P.’s favorite meat pies each day. After 47 years, however, Brian Harsch has decided it’s time to turn the ovens off and move on.
NMU Rec Sports begins drop-in fitness classes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Rec Center has kicked off its fall drop-in fitness classes. You can bust out your best dance moves during Zumba with instructor Mark Shevy on Mondays and Thursdays at the PEIF on NMU’s campus. Shevy encourages you to have fun, be...
Marquette City Commission looks at possible water rate increase
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is taking a hard look at water, sewer and stormwater rates, with an increase possible. Monday night, during a special meeting, the Commission saw a presentation that proposes an overall increase of 3.41% for those utilities. The average home using 4,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase of a little more than $4.21 a month.
‘Banned Book Bingo’ coming to Peter White Public Library
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is taking a stand against banning books. The Peter White Public Library will host a game of Banned Book Bingo throughout September. This comes just in time for Banned Book Week at the library from Sept. 18 until 24. To play you’ll pick...
MDOT to resurface portions of US-41 and M-35
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 is about to look a little different. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin a project on US-41 this week. Three miles from Kunde Rd. to Big Creek Rd. in Marquette County will be resurfaced. Based on economic modeling, this project will support 15 jobs.
