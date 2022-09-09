ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Odessa judge tosses all pleadings in El Paso DA removal case

The judge overseeing the petition to remove El Paso’s District Attorney has thrown out nearly every filing in the case, saying that he first must decide whether to move forward with the removal petition itself. In Monday’s order, Judge Tryon D. Lewis of Odessa did not say when he...
EL PASO, TX
Vote on UMC’s $345 million debt issuance delayed due to petition

University Medical Center’s effort to issue $345 million in certificates of obligation to fund hospital expansion projects is on hold until October. The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday voted unanimously to postpone the item to allow for verification of a petition asking that voters decide whether UMC can use the funding tool.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Hearing set on DA’s effort to oust El Paso mass shooting trial judge

Any state court action in the 2019 Walmart mass shooting case is on hold until the issue of the judge presiding over the case is sorted out later this month. A visiting judge will decide whether to remove 409th District Judge Sam Medrano Jr. from the case after hearing arguments from state prosecutors at a Sept. 19 hearing.
EL PASO, TX

