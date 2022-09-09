ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Phil Zaffarano
5d ago

Asa and his buddies are getting rich off the medical fraud marijuana business already..He should be included in the class action lawsuits also

tictoctictoc
5d ago

he is using his son as a example. not very good one your kid was just going to do drugs in the end don't blame it on marijuana

Guest
5d ago

That’s not right Asa. It’s disabled low income having to use a script to buy this. It’s taxed. Remember how many millions per month this state makes. You don’t want to let go of all our money. You tax the air we breathe. Now you must know your taxes will still be filling your pockets. People in bad shape can’t do the growing thing. It takes long to do and process. So. That’s not enough. You charge for us to get a script thru you and doctors who profit. Your money 💰 won’t stop. How is it that our script is not cheaper. It’s like insulin to sick people with pain so bad they need to help somehow. Most don’t want pain pills. Do dangerous. But you see dollar signs. Just like the control over growers and dispensary. Who got chose and didn’t to keep prices so high. And it’s not stopped. WTH. Why do our roads and other concerns not be addressed with the budget surplus??? Why not give back to the people who made you that money ??? Fair never enters a political monster. 👎

swark.today

Get Loud Arkansas to attempt to re-register 104,000 voters purged from rolls

Little Rock– Get Loud Arkansas (GLA) Executive Director, Senator Joyce Elliott, announced a new effort to contact over 104,000 Arkansans who may have been inappropriately removed from the voting rolls since 2020. “We will be calling, emailing, sending mail, and showing up on door steps if that’s what it takes to make sure every eligible Arkansan is able to make their voice heard by voting,” said Elliott.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas AG suing unlicensed pool contractor

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed suit against an unlicensed pool contractor. On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against David Tyler, the owner of Tyler Pools and Construction, after he took money from homeowners and left jobs unfinished or untouched. “[He] took $148,000 from...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter.  She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Four Historic Homesteads of Arkansas

In 1862, the Homestead Act began distributing public land to private citizens over the age of twenty-one who agreed to pay a filing fee and live on and make improvements to a plot of land up to 160 acres. In total, 74,620 homesteaders made improvements on 33,328,000 acres of land across the state of Arkansas. That’s nearly a quarter of the state. To say homesteading had a significant impact on the growth and economy of Arkansas would be an understatement.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas overdoses from drugs laced with fentanyl on the rise

ARKANSAS, USA — Drug addiction is a big problem nationwide and especially here in Arkansas. With the rise of drugs being laced with fentanyl, we are seeing an increase in overdose deaths. State officials say there were 618 overdose deaths in 2021 and about 65% of those were from illicit fentanyl either by itself or in combination with other drugs.
ARKANSAS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details

Former Gov. Eric Greitens, second from right, leaves the Boone County Courthouse in July with his attorney, Gary Stamper, masked, after a 7 1/2-hour deposition hearing in the child custody case stemming from his 2020 divorce (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling...
TEXAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?

It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
ARKANSAS STATE
kwos.com

Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue

(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KATV

Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

