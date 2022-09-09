Asa and his buddies are getting rich off the medical fraud marijuana business already..He should be included in the class action lawsuits also
he is using his son as a example. not very good one your kid was just going to do drugs in the end don't blame it on marijuana
That’s not right Asa. It’s disabled low income having to use a script to buy this. It’s taxed. Remember how many millions per month this state makes. You don’t want to let go of all our money. You tax the air we breathe. Now you must know your taxes will still be filling your pockets. People in bad shape can’t do the growing thing. It takes long to do and process. So. That’s not enough. You charge for us to get a script thru you and doctors who profit. Your money 💰 won’t stop. How is it that our script is not cheaper. It’s like insulin to sick people with pain so bad they need to help somehow. Most don’t want pain pills. Do dangerous. But you see dollar signs. Just like the control over growers and dispensary. Who got chose and didn’t to keep prices so high. And it’s not stopped. WTH. Why do our roads and other concerns not be addressed with the budget surplus??? Why not give back to the people who made you that money ??? Fair never enters a political monster. 👎
