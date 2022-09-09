Read full article on original website
UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
Ohio AP high school football polls has 9 area teams ranked including two at No. 1
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 4-0 186. 2. Moeller (4) 4-0 165. 3. Centerville (1) 4-0 115. 4....
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
Super-Dodger: Scientist want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19. If you are one of the lucky people who has not had COVID or at least any symptoms from it, you might be what researchers now refer to as a "super-dodger." "I've been exposed a...
Celebrating National Bourbon Heritage Month with a local bourbon bar named one of 100 best
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - September is officially National Bourbon Heritage Month, a holiday created to honor America’s native spirit. Bill Whitlow, co-owner of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink and manager of Wenzel Whiskey talks about some recent honors and he makes a cocktail called One Last Smoke.
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations
PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
Local parents of children with rare disease hopeful after FDA approves experimental drug
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new hope for a family Local 12 first introduced to you in September 2021. Jillian and Donald Arnolds' kids, Roman and Stella, have an extremely rare disease called ASMD. The Reds treated the Arnold family to a day at the ball park last September.
Driver suspected of crashing into Westwood Walmart appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The driver accused of crashing into the Westwood Walmart while on drugs appeared in court. Christopher Caylor was arraigned on OVI, driving under suspension and vandalism charges. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 14, Caylor was allegedly driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart on...
Honk-a-thon celebrates caregivers of those with intellectual, developmental disabilities
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - This week marks a time to recognize the heart and soul of support for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It’s National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week. If you drove along High Street in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon, you likely heard cars honking. The honk-a-thon is...
Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
Indiana mother pleads guilty to abandoning her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Indiana mother admitted in court Monday to deserting her child back in February. 33-year old former nursing assistant Heather Adkins accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her then-five-year-old son, who has autism. She pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Prosecutors dropped the felony kidnapping charge, which...
Local man arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of minor at Dave & Buster's
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tri-State man accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor is expected in court Monday. Court documents say that 39-year-old Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo at a business in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit, Hayes walked past the...
Drunk driver who killed man, injured 2 women in crash sentenced to 5 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge Tuesday sent a drunk driver to prison for five years for killing a man in a crash. Arnell Moller pleaded guilty in August to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault. He was speeding in August 2020 when he struck three people standing on a sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.
CDC issues warning about rare condition that can lead to paralysis in children
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are asking parents to be on the lookout for some common symptoms seen in kids this time of year that get worse instead of better. It has to do with a new warning from the CDC about a rare condition that can lead to paralysis.
Butler County woman found not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting husband
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County judge found a woman not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting her husband. Nancy Imfeld was tried on a felonious assault charge. Police and emergency crews were called to Nancy and Douglas Imfeld's home on Apple Knoll Lane on December 1,...
FOP threatens no confidence vote if CPD chief doesn't reinstate officer who used N-word
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A controversy over a detective with the Cincinnati Police Department using a racial slur on the job is rising to another level. The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police is threatening a no-confidence vote against the interim police chief if the detective isn't cleared of the allegations against him.
