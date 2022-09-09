ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local baker gets cookies into Target stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Police searching for endangered missing man

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cintas Center#Roller Derby#The First Game#Wkrc
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations

PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver suspected of crashing into Westwood Walmart appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The driver accused of crashing into the Westwood Walmart while on drugs appeared in court. Christopher Caylor was arraigned on OVI, driving under suspension and vandalism charges. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 14, Caylor was allegedly driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart on...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Drunk driver who killed man, injured 2 women in crash sentenced to 5 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge Tuesday sent a drunk driver to prison for five years for killing a man in a crash. Arnell Moller pleaded guilty in August to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault. He was speeding in August 2020 when he struck three people standing on a sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy