Above Image by Jackie Kerle: McKayla, James, Lucas, Devon, Tanner and Kameron, winners of KSAC Boys Mega Match 7 at Wanango Country Club. The Clarion Area Golf Team continued their winning ways by claiming the top spot, in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s (KSAC) Boys Mega Match #7, at Wanango Country Club, in Reno, on Monday (September 13th). With the win, the Cats remain undefeated at 7-0 in KSAC play.

