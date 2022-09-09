Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths; hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,014 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 12 from 3,002 the previous week. The new reported deaths include five men and seven women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (5); 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Corson, Davison, Kingsbury, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha, Pennington, Sanborn and Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Mystery death along the Missouri
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
KELOLAND TV
SDGFP plans to spend more of habitat stamp’s millions
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The habitat stamp that’s now required of most people age 18 and older who hunt or fish in South Dakota has brought in more than $9.2 million during its first two years. That’s what state lawmakers heard Wednesday during a presentation by the South...
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 26: Brule, Buffalo, Lyman, Jones, Mellette and Todd Counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
KELOLAND TV
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following the release of five years of South Dakota state plane travel logs, we’re getting a better idea of when and where Governor Kristi Noem has flown during her time in office. In one instance, records appear to indicate that the state plane may have been used for a personal family function.
KELOLAND TV
Noem recovering from back surgery
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release sent Monday morning, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she has undergone back surgery at the Mayo Clinic and is now back in Pierre. Surgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon reportedly described the procedure as one to correct an acute condition impacting...
KELOLAND TV
DOE secretary, SDEA share differing views on social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the South Dakota Department of Education and the South Dakota Education Association are preparing arguments ahead of the first public input meeting. South Dakotans will have their first opportunity to give public input on the controversial social studies standards Monday in Aberdeen. Ahead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opposes student loan forgiveness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is among 22 governors questioning President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, Noem and the governors opposed the recent $10,000 debt forgiveness for some borrowers. They claim that the decision will shift the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans, especially low-income Americans.
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 19: Salem, Parkston and Tyndall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
KELOLAND TV
Social Studies Committee member not backing proposed standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the members of a committee chosen to come up with new social studies standards for South Dakota public schools says he no longer supports the plan. Rapid City Middle School teacher Shaun Nielsen was one of three people certified to teach in...
KELOLAND TV
Questions about Noem’s surgery; former officer pleads guilty; new Jeep for vet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Sioux Falls Police officer admits to breaking a federal law and preying on someone who he believed was a child.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Meet the candidates District 25: Dell Rapids, Flandreau
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
KELOLAND TV
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
KELOLAND TV
No date yet for SD ‘divisive concepts’ hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When the South Dakota Department of Education unexpectedly postponed a public hearing last month on controversial rules the governor wants to keep what she describes as inherently divisive concepts out of K-12 schools, the two-paragraph announcement said the delay was “to review comments that have been submitted.”
KELOLAND TV
DOE denies request for info on contract decisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Concerns with the renewed South Dakota social studies standards revision process continue to mount as the date of the first public hearing on the proposed standards nears. That first hearing will be held Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the Dakota Event...
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s office silent on back surgery details
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A day after announcing that Governor Kristi Noem recently underwent back surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, her office is mostly silent on what led to the surgery, and how the Governor is now doing. KELOLAND reached out to Noem’s office this morning...
KELOLAND TV
Committee formed against SD restoring abortion rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A campaign seeking to restore abortion rights in South Dakota by amending the state constitution through a proposed ballot measure in 2024 now has formal opposition. The South Dakota Secretary of State office recently received notice that the Life Defense Fund had been organized as...
KELOLAND TV
Florida man identified as victim in fatal crash near Bowdle
BOWDLE, S.D. (KELO) — 47-year-old Curtis Baker has been identified by the South Dakota Highway patrol as the fatality in a September 7 crash. The Florida man was driving a semi-truck on Highway 12 when a straight truck attempted to cross the highway after failing to stop at a stop sign. Curtis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Tennessee staff fret as contentious charter school denied
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When local school officials voted down a Tennessee charter school linked to Hillsdale College this summer, staffers at the state commission that would soon have to decide whether to let the controversial school open anyway reacted with shock at how things unfolded. The text messages...
Comments / 0