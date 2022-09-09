ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wfxb.com

Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This Month

Make plans to attend Conway Burger Week this month!Happily Unprocessed. For all the burger fans out there, the City of Conway has a very special treat for you this month! Get ready to enjoy some big, juicy, mouthwatering burgers during Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures! Conway Burger week will take place in Downtown Conway from September 19 - September 25 and some of the best restaurants in town have signed up to create their best burger creations for everyone to try, according to conwayalive.com! Let's take a look at what Conway restaurants have signed up so far and what their signature burger will be!
The Associated Press

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail

Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination’s 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

How to Weather Proof Your Home with Midatlantic Storm on Carolina A.M.

Audra sits down with Greg Braukus of Midatlantic Storm Protection to talk about what’s involved in weather proofing a home. Midatlantic is a locally, family owned business in Myrtle Beach. Be sure to stop by and see them at the Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 16-18.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
drivinvibin.com

Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?

Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
AOL Corp

Here’s what we know about the animals at the Myrtle Beach area zoo that closed

An Horry County zoo that is closing after 34 years has sent their animals to a North Carolina facility amid a suit by an animal rights group, which has sought to shut it down. Waccatee Zoological Farm, which is in the Socastee area, is facing a lawsuit by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which alleges the zoo had provided inadequate treatment to more than 460 animals.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Restoring Downtown Myrtle Beach

Yesterday’s City Council Meeting resulted in councilmembers voting in favor of authorizing the purchase of six parcels of land for the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. The city is making the purchase to help restore the downtown area. For $1,750,000 the city will acquire a property on North Kings Highway. There are plans to buy 5 other parcels, with the city planning to spend no more than $8.2 million.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Ft Kitchen & Bath is Committed to Quality Design, Installation and Care!

Greg speaks with Mike Hayes of FT Kitchen & Bath, a local-owned design and remodeling company. The Myrtle Beach company is committed to serving customers quality design, installation and care! If you’re looking to make some upgrades to your home or rental property, stop by and see the professionals of FT Kitchen & Bath this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Home Show.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

9/11 Warbird Park Ceremony Held in Market Common

Ceremonies across the country were held to honor the lives lost on 9/11 and The Grand Strand held a ceremony of it’s own. The Myrtle Beach ceremony was held at Warbird Park in The Market Common. People gathered at the Unity Memorial which features a steel beam from the North Tower of The World Trade Center. The memorial was previously presented as a thanks to the community’s hospitality after 9/11. Also present at the ceremony were guest speakers that included former New York First Responders.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, 3 people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Volunteers needed for beach, river cleanup in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 33rd annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday in Surfside Beach. Each year, thousands of volunteers gather for the Beach/River Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways, according to a press release. Anyone interested in volunteering should […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

A break from humidity by midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an extremely wet weekend across the area with Myrtle Beach and Conway receiving over 3.5″ of rain. North Myrtle Beach saw almost 3″ as well. Isolated areas such as Garden City saw over 9″ in the last 48 hours as estimated by radar.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

