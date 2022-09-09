Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. James
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
wfxb.com
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This Month
Make plans to attend Conway Burger Week this month!Happily Unprocessed. For all the burger fans out there, the City of Conway has a very special treat for you this month! Get ready to enjoy some big, juicy, mouthwatering burgers during Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures! Conway Burger week will take place in Downtown Conway from September 19 - September 25 and some of the best restaurants in town have signed up to create their best burger creations for everyone to try, according to conwayalive.com! Let's take a look at what Conway restaurants have signed up so far and what their signature burger will be!
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail
Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination’s 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.
wfxb.com
The Good Feet Store Offers Personalized Fittings for Premium Arch Supports
The Good Feet Store is now open in Myrtle Beach where arch supports are designed. Visit The Good Feet Store in Myrtle Beach off the Highway 17 Bypass, across from Costco Gas for a free personalized fitting and feel the difference for yourself. You can also call 1-800-NEW-FEET or visit GoodFeetSE.com.
wfxb.com
How to Weather Proof Your Home with Midatlantic Storm on Carolina A.M.
Audra sits down with Greg Braukus of Midatlantic Storm Protection to talk about what’s involved in weather proofing a home. Midatlantic is a locally, family owned business in Myrtle Beach. Be sure to stop by and see them at the Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 16-18.
wfxb.com
Dependable Services Plumbing & Air Gear Up for the Home Improvement Show This Weekend in Myrtle Beach
Local businesses are gearing up for this weekend’s home show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Tom Fitzgerald of Dependable Services is one of those who will be out there. Fitzgerald sits down with Greg on Carolina A.M.
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
WMBF
Downtown getting a blast from the past with transformation of old Broadway Theater
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city plans to bring some charm from the 50′s and 60′s into the transformation of the Arts and Innovation District. Back in 2019, the city bought the old Broadway Theater, J&J Drug Store and Helen Mate’s Department Store buildings located downtown.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
AOL Corp
Here’s what we know about the animals at the Myrtle Beach area zoo that closed
An Horry County zoo that is closing after 34 years has sent their animals to a North Carolina facility amid a suit by an animal rights group, which has sought to shut it down. Waccatee Zoological Farm, which is in the Socastee area, is facing a lawsuit by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which alleges the zoo had provided inadequate treatment to more than 460 animals.
wfxb.com
Restoring Downtown Myrtle Beach
Yesterday’s City Council Meeting resulted in councilmembers voting in favor of authorizing the purchase of six parcels of land for the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. The city is making the purchase to help restore the downtown area. For $1,750,000 the city will acquire a property on North Kings Highway. There are plans to buy 5 other parcels, with the city planning to spend no more than $8.2 million.
wfxb.com
Ft Kitchen & Bath is Committed to Quality Design, Installation and Care!
Greg speaks with Mike Hayes of FT Kitchen & Bath, a local-owned design and remodeling company. The Myrtle Beach company is committed to serving customers quality design, installation and care! If you’re looking to make some upgrades to your home or rental property, stop by and see the professionals of FT Kitchen & Bath this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Home Show.
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
wfxb.com
9/11 Warbird Park Ceremony Held in Market Common
Ceremonies across the country were held to honor the lives lost on 9/11 and The Grand Strand held a ceremony of it’s own. The Myrtle Beach ceremony was held at Warbird Park in The Market Common. People gathered at the Unity Memorial which features a steel beam from the North Tower of The World Trade Center. The memorial was previously presented as a thanks to the community’s hospitality after 9/11. Also present at the ceremony were guest speakers that included former New York First Responders.
WMBF
Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, 3 people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
WMBF
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A roadside zoo that is at the center of a lawsuit surrounding its treatment of animals is permanently closed, according to federal court documents. The closure comes after tips came into WMBF News last week, stating that it was closed and animals were being...
Volunteers needed for beach, river cleanup in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 33rd annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday in Surfside Beach. Each year, thousands of volunteers gather for the Beach/River Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways, according to a press release. Anyone interested in volunteering should […]
myhorrynews.com
He bought old wood from the Myrtle Beach boardwalk. Now it could help homeless veterans
Robert McGowan of Myrtle Beach may lack the Monopoly Man-style bushy white mustache, top hat and bow tie, but when he got the chance to buy leftover wood from the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, he went all in, purchasing 70 tons of ocean-tempered boardwalk lumber. “Something like this pops along...
wbtw.com
A break from humidity by midweek
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an extremely wet weekend across the area with Myrtle Beach and Conway receiving over 3.5″ of rain. North Myrtle Beach saw almost 3″ as well. Isolated areas such as Garden City saw over 9″ in the last 48 hours as estimated by radar.
