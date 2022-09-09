Read full article on original website
Greenwich Village Art Fair returning for its 74th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greenwich Village Art Fair is returning for its 74th year on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m-6 p.m., through Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The festival will be located at the Rockford Art Museum Park at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North...
‘Day of Peace’ honored in Rockford alongside national Japanese gardens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Japanese Gardens from across the nation participated in “Gardens for Peace” to promote unity and tranquility on the International Day of Peace. Anderson Japanese Garden hosted a “Gardens for Peace” installation for the Rockford community, during regular garden hours last weekend. Partnered...
Volunteers needed for Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a holiday tradition for nearly a decade in the city of Rockford, bringing residents together through music, food and holiday cheer. The 10th annual Stroll on State is back, and volunteers are needed to help it get up and running. “We’re hoping for...
Stephenson County board meetings to stream live on Youtube
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents can now watch county board meetings from the comfort of their own homes. Stephenson County board meetings will be streamed live on Youtube. The county opened its official page in July 2022. Page moderators say those who subscribe to the Youtube page will be...
Local group celebrates Ulysses S. Grant’s 200 birthday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 marks the 200th birthday of former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant, and one local history group is celebrating this historic event of the long time Illinois resident. Cake was served as the Rock River Valley Civil War Roundtable hosted an event Monday night celebrating the...
Hazy Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 70′s. Low 80′s tomorrow through Sunday with a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday we could see highs in the upper 80′s.
City to host public safety town hall meetings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is hosting three upcoming Public Safety Town Hall meetings. Residents will hear from Mayor Tom McNamara, Chief of Police Carla Redd and Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention Jennifer Cacciapaglia. They will provide an overview of the City’s efforts to reduce violent crime across the community.
Edward’s Orchard gets into the giving season with RRVBC blood drive
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Give blood and get some free fall treats; that’s the latest initiative from the Rock River Valley Blood Center to encourage the community to make vital donations this week. Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago reached out to the local blood center about their desire...
City leaders to host monthly town halls on violent crime in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crime mitigations look different these days, but residents of Rockford only know what they see- daily headlines, police news conferences and live streams via social media about the violent crime rate in the Forest City. Those who are at the forefront of these changing times want...
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most memorable used car dealers in the stateline will soon have a new home down the block from its current location in Rockford. Grote Automotive opened its first location in Illinois almost two years ago in the old Sears building next to Cherryvale Mall, but by March 2023 they will move into the former gymnastics facility down the block.
Significant warming trend underway, even hotter times ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After two extremely wet and cool days, sunshine made a valiant return to the Stateline Tuesday, and temperatures responded very nicely as a result. When all was said and done, temperatures topped out at 77°, mirroring the normal high temperature for September 13. In the days ahead, temperatures will be anything but normal, as a significant pattern change evolves.
Rockford man gets 41 years for string of 2015 robberies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man was sentenced Monday for his part in a 2015 series of violent retail store robberies in Rockford. In the fall of 2015, Rickey Claybron, Deandre R. Haywood and Darnell Leavy, all of Rockford, carried out three violent robberies and one attempted robbery, using firearms to threaten store clerks and patrons while stealing cigarettes and cash.
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino bumps up its employees wages significantly for half of it’s U.S. workforce, including Rockford. Staff say this $3 raise on all future paychecks couldn’t come at a better time, as inflation surges and a fear of a recession lingers. “At the...
More rain on the way overnight, Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday was one for the record books, meteorologically speaking, in the Stateline. For the vast majority of the day, a steady, occasionally heavy rain was falling throughout the Stateline, producing some extremely healthy totals in many spots. As of mid-evening Sunday, most of the area had seen well over an inch of rainfall, with Rockford officially registering a whopping 4.45″.
Rockford home invasion suspects still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two homes from different neighborhoods were burglarized earlier this month, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Earlier this month two homes, from different neighborhoods, were burglarized seven minutes apart. The first home invasion occurred in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace while the second happened in the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford. Investigators say in both cases a man posed as a “water department” worker, distracting the homeowner before three more rushed into the home and ransacked it. Neighbors say, in the second invasion a couple invited the scammers into their home with no knowledge what would come next.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made several arrests in unrelated incidents over the weekend:. A 22-year-old faces multiple charges after being found just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue with a loaded handgun and more than 94 grams of cannabis. Police were...
Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local fire chief says home explosions are rare, though there are things you can do now to avoid a disaster later. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says home explosions from gas vary in how much destruction they cause. Some can be fatal while others can just damage part of the house. He says most of the issues they deal with in Rockford have to do with natural gas.
Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of Rockford public school staff members pack a board meeting Tuesday night demanding a fair contract. Paraprofessionals are teacher’s assistants. Teacher shortages nationwide and in Rockford force these local staff members to fulfill more responsibilities and they feel they aren’t recognized for it.
Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018. Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial. Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on...
