Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career
The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake shoots back at Jordan Montgomery
The jury is still out on New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman trading away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery with just moments left at the deadline. Montgomery served as one of the Yankees’ more reliable starters this year, featuring a 3.69 ERA over 114.2 innings before moving to St. Louis.
Angels Insider Shares Another Sad Ohtani And Trout Fact
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels are beyond lucky to have them both on the same roster. Unfortunately, they don’t really have anything outside of that, and that has cost them dearly over the past several seasons.
Yadier Molina to wear special helmet commemorating record-breaking start with Adam Wainwright
On Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals' battery mates Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright will make MLB history. The pair will make their 325th career start together, breaking a record previously held by Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich for the Detroit Tigers set in 1975. When Molina...
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About 'Much Better Situation' This Year Than Last
After battling to the very end of the season in 2021, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman likes this year's early clinch and the ability to prepare for October.
MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
The Angels Officially Clinched A Nightmare Season
The nightmare season of the Los Angeles Angels continued last night. A 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians marked their third straight loss and dropped them to 61-81 on the season. The Angels will try to avoid a three-game sweep this afternoon, but even if they do, it doesn’t erase...
Red Sox send power-hitting prospect Nick Northcut to Reds to complete Tommy Pham trade
The Red Sox have sent infield prospect Nick Northcut to the Reds to complete last month’s trade for outfielder Tommy Pham, the club announced earlier Wednesday afternoon. Boston acquired Pham from Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations on August 1. It turns out that player to be named is Northcut.
Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
Yankees’ 5-tool outfield prospect already climbing the farm system at an insane rate
All the hype might be revolving around New York Yankees star shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe, but they have another top player climbing the farm system at an astronomical pace. Five-tool outfielder Jasson Dominguez has begun his rise this season, being elevated to High-A Hudson Valley this year from Low-A Tampa.
Mike Trout Continues Historic Streak, But Guardians Win In Late Innings
The Los Angeles Angels climbed their way out of a 4-0 hole in Monday’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Reid Detmers gave up four runs on four hits in the second inning alone, but home runs by Matt Duffy and Mike Trout evened out the score. Trout’s game-tying...
Aaron Judge Is Officially On Triple Crown Watch
Everybody around baseball already knew to watch out for Aaron Judge in the race for the American League MVP Award. This season, the New York Yankees star slugger looks prepared to capture that award for the first time in his career. But if you thought the Triple Crown wasn’t a...
Tuesday was a great day for the Braves
Following three straight losses, the Braves really needed something positive to happen on Tuesday, and the club got it in all forms. It began with a Mets loss, who fell to the Cubs for the second straight day, and it continued on the farm when Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off home run for the Gwinnett Stripers.
Watch: Pete Alonso has words for Cubs pitcher after walk
Pete Alonso had some words for Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson on Tuesday night. Alonso was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the first inning. He swung at a 3-0 pitch and came close to hitting a homer, but the ball went foul. Alonso had nearly done a full home run trot on the foul ball.
Cardinals Writer Shares Shocking Yadier Molina Fact
Yadier Molina has been a fixture for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he arrived on the scene in June of 2004. Molina made his MLB debut on June 3 of that year and did so at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Fast forward to 2022 and Molina is in his...
