ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career

The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake shoots back at Jordan Montgomery

The jury is still out on New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman trading away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery with just moments left at the deadline. Montgomery served as one of the Yankees’ more reliable starters this year, featuring a 3.69 ERA over 114.2 innings before moving to St. Louis.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Angels Insider Shares Another Sad Ohtani And Trout Fact

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels are beyond lucky to have them both on the same roster. Unfortunately, they don’t really have anything outside of that, and that has cost them dearly over the past several seasons.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Mickey Moniak
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Angels Officially Clinched A Nightmare Season

The nightmare season of the Los Angeles Angels continued last night. A 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians marked their third straight loss and dropped them to 61-81 on the season. The Angels will try to avoid a three-game sweep this afternoon, but even if they do, it doesn’t erase...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Philadelphia Phillies#Triple A Salt Lake
Yardbarker

Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Is Officially On Triple Crown Watch

Everybody around baseball already knew to watch out for Aaron Judge in the race for the American League MVP Award. This season, the New York Yankees star slugger looks prepared to capture that award for the first time in his career. But if you thought the Triple Crown wasn’t a...
MLB
Yardbarker

Tuesday was a great day for the Braves

Following three straight losses, the Braves really needed something positive to happen on Tuesday, and the club got it in all forms. It began with a Mets loss, who fell to the Cubs for the second straight day, and it continued on the farm when Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off home run for the Gwinnett Stripers.
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Pete Alonso has words for Cubs pitcher after walk

Pete Alonso had some words for Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson on Tuesday night. Alonso was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the first inning. He swung at a 3-0 pitch and came close to hitting a homer, but the ball went foul. Alonso had nearly done a full home run trot on the foul ball.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Writer Shares Shocking Yadier Molina Fact

Yadier Molina has been a fixture for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he arrived on the scene in June of 2004. Molina made his MLB debut on June 3 of that year and did so at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Fast forward to 2022 and Molina is in his...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy