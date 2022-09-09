ZANESVILLE, OH- Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch says there are certain aspects of child sexual abuse that aren’t understood by many individuals. Recently Welch was invited to take part in a panel discussion hosted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Alexandria, Virginia. Conversations focused on educating professionals within the legal system as well as the public on various issues regarding child sexual abuse materials.

