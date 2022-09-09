ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, OH

WHIZ

Husted Stops in Zanesville On Jobs Tour

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited the AMG Vanadium LLC today. AMG Vanadium LLC is the global leader in spent catalyst recycling and metal reclamation. They are also the largest ferrovanadium producer in the United States. Husted is on a Next Generation Jobs Tour and made a stop in Marietta and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Pearl House Zanesville Preparing for Opening

ZANESVILLE, Oh – After battling several hurdles, Pearl House Zanesville is preparing to welcome residents in. The 34-unit housing building located on 3rd Street, just across from the Fire and Police stations, will assist those seeking substance abuse recovery. The affordable housing community allows residents to live on their...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 this afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Prosecuting Attorney Ronald L. Welch Selected as Panelist for NCMEC Discussion

ZANESVILLE, OH- Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch says there are certain aspects of child sexual abuse that aren’t understood by many individuals. Recently Welch was invited to take part in a panel discussion hosted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Alexandria, Virginia. Conversations focused on educating professionals within the legal system as well as the public on various issues regarding child sexual abuse materials.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Registration for Salvation Army Holiday Initiatives Still Underway

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you are in need of assistance this holiday season, registration is still open at the Salvation Army. Applications for Angel Tree, Christmas Food Boxes, and Coats For Kids will be available through the rest of this week. Registration has been ongoing since last week, however,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Missing: ZPD Looking for Daniella Moore

Zanesville Police need your help locating a missing woman. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the family of 49-year-old Daniella Moore hasn’t had contact with her since August 29th. Sgt. Michel said Moore is homeless and is known to frequent Ridge Avenue near Mead Street. Anyone with information is asked...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Troopers charge man with fifth OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said that 44-year-old Robert Andrew Marshall was found deceased in the Dillon State Park area around 9:30am on Sunday. No other information is being released at this time pending the investigation and autopsy reports.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Judith Ann Maziar Browning Six

Judith Ann Maziar Browning Six, 79 of Zanesville, died, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Thursday, November 12, 1942, in Zanesville, a daughter of John Maziar and Virginia (Hutton) Maziar. She was member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Daughters of the American...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Social Media’s Role in Law Enforcement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Social Media has become a platform that gives many people a voice and a platform for many more to receive information. However there are times where the information isn’t always accurate. The sheriff’s department uses social media to update residents with snow emergencies as well...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Evelyn J. Wilson

Evelyn JoAnne Wilson, 85 formerly of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her sons home. JoAnne was born in Deavertown, Ohio on May 3, 1937. She is the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Garris) Sparks. JoAnne was a doting...
DUNCAN FALLS, OH

Community Policy