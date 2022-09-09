Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
NFL 'Noles Week 2 Schedule
NFL Week 2 begins with Thursday Night Football which features numerous former Florida State standouts. Here is a look at the entire NFL schedule for former Seminoles this week:. Thursday. Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m., Prime Video) Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Derwin James, K...
NFL・
OBR Weekly: Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The regular season has started with a nail-biting victory over Carolina! Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey to the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM to look forward to the Jets and back at the Panthers on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU
East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami offensive line commit Connor Lew honored as part of the All-American Bowl
Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain four-star offensive lineman and Miami commit Connor Lew was honored as an All-American this week as part of the Road to the Dome Series. Lew shared the moment with his family, coaches and teammates during a ceremony inside his school’s fieldhouse. “Being an All American...
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown
Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
IN THIS ARTICLE
After coming to Syracuse to vie for starting QB job, Michigan transfer Dan Villari embracing role as flex WR
Dan Villari transferred from Michigan to Syracuse football this winter with his mind set on winning the starting quarterback job. Eight months later, he highlighted his.
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
247Sports
Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline
Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
The Scoop Podcast: 2023 Reset, New Transfer Rule, UNC After Three Games
Sitting here in mid September, there is little new recruiting news for North Carolina beyond some unofficial visits to home games. The summer rush of official visits and commitments are over and it is time to breath, look at the calendar and commitment lists, and reset. That is exactly what Don Callahan and Ross Martin did on this week's episode of The Scoop. The duo went through UNC's 2023 class and broke down all 18 commitments that the Tar Heels have to date. That included a deeper look at four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys, three-star linebacker Amare Campbell. and three-star wide receiver Paul Billups, all of whom committed to UNC in the month of August.
Tyler Williams grades Wake Forest defensive line performance, previews Liberty
Sixth year-senior defensive lineman Tyler Williams believes the aggressive nature of the Liberty offensive scheme will give him and his teammates plenty of opportunities.
A&M's Jimbo Fisher comments on making a QB change
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher indicated in his press conference after the team's loss to Appalachian State that he had considered making a change from starting quarterback Haynes King during the game. King threw for under 100 yards in the game and also was unable to use his athleticism to spark the team's ground game. As a result, the Aggies scored just seven points on offense, had the ball for only eight possessions, and at one point in the fourth quarter backup Max Johnson was observed on the sidelines with his helmet on.
Potential QB Replacements For Dak Prescott
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to break down the potential QB replacements for Dak Prescott.
NFL・
247Sports
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shoulders blame for Fighting Irish struggles
Notre Dame enters a new weekend of college football, looking to bounce back with a much stronger offensive showing. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the season and have averaged just 15.5 points per game in their first two games. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles during a media session this week.
247Sports
Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner says he had 'no intent' to hurt Quinn Ewers
Perhaps the most notable thread from Texas’ near upset of Alabama Saturday was Quinn Ewers’ injury. The Longhorns starting quarterback was slow to get up late in the first quarter after taking a hit from Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. Turner was flagged for roughing the passer while Ewers’ exited the game and went to the locker room, where he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.
247Sports
Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit A'Marion Peterson
247Sports provides an updated scouting report on A'Marion Peterson, a 247Sports four-star running back out of Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi. The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterson committed in the spring to USC, which sits at No. 14 nationally on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Peterson is one of USC's two...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0