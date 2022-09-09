ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

NFL 'Noles Week 2 Schedule

NFL Week 2 begins with Thursday Night Football which features numerous former Florida State standouts. Here is a look at the entire NFL schedule for former Seminoles this week:. Thursday. Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m., Prime Video) Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Derwin James, K...
NFL
247Sports

OBR Weekly: Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The regular season has started with a nail-biting victory over Carolina! Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey to the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM to look forward to the Jets and back at the Panthers on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown

Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out

West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline

Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

The Scoop Podcast: 2023 Reset, New Transfer Rule, UNC After Three Games

Sitting here in mid September, there is little new recruiting news for North Carolina beyond some unofficial visits to home games. The summer rush of official visits and commitments are over and it is time to breath, look at the calendar and commitment lists, and reset. That is exactly what Don Callahan and Ross Martin did on this week's episode of The Scoop. The duo went through UNC's 2023 class and broke down all 18 commitments that the Tar Heels have to date. That included a deeper look at four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys, three-star linebacker Amare Campbell. and three-star wide receiver Paul Billups, all of whom committed to UNC in the month of August.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

A&M's Jimbo Fisher comments on making a QB change

Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher indicated in his press conference after the team's loss to Appalachian State that he had considered making a change from starting quarterback Haynes King during the game. King threw for under 100 yards in the game and also was unable to use his athleticism to spark the team's ground game. As a result, the Aggies scored just seven points on offense, had the ball for only eight possessions, and at one point in the fourth quarter backup Max Johnson was observed on the sidelines with his helmet on.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner says he had 'no intent' to hurt Quinn Ewers

Perhaps the most notable thread from Texas’ near upset of Alabama Saturday was Quinn Ewers’ injury. The Longhorns starting quarterback was slow to get up late in the first quarter after taking a hit from Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. Turner was flagged for roughing the passer while Ewers’ exited the game and went to the locker room, where he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit A'Marion Peterson

247Sports provides an updated scouting report on A'Marion Peterson, a 247Sports four-star running back out of Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi. The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterson committed in the spring to USC, which sits at No. 14 nationally on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Peterson is one of USC's two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
