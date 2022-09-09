Sitting here in mid September, there is little new recruiting news for North Carolina beyond some unofficial visits to home games. The summer rush of official visits and commitments are over and it is time to breath, look at the calendar and commitment lists, and reset. That is exactly what Don Callahan and Ross Martin did on this week's episode of The Scoop. The duo went through UNC's 2023 class and broke down all 18 commitments that the Tar Heels have to date. That included a deeper look at four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys, three-star linebacker Amare Campbell. and three-star wide receiver Paul Billups, all of whom committed to UNC in the month of August.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO