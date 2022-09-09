ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wwno.org

Crescent City Stage, theater company that formed during the pandemic, launches inaugural season

Crescent City Stage presents Derek Walcott's Pantomime. [L] Michael Newcomer, [R] Michael C. Forest. On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we learn about disagreements over how to handle increased water concerns from the Mississippi River. We also hear about the opening of a new New Orleans theater company and learn how the Sweet Potato Queens book series has been adapted for the stage. This episode originally aired on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

New documentary shares history, traditions and revitalization movement behind Cajun music

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear when and where to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot. We also learn about a new documentary on the history of Cajun music and listen as former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu reflects on the legacy of her father, Moon Landrieu. This episode originally aired on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

A vote could tear down Algiers bike lanes, leaving bicyclists worried about future road safety

At the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Holiday Drive, clear markers show where car drivers, bike riders and pedestrians should go to get safely across the typically busy Algiers intersection. Green paint guides people on bikes toward protected bike lanes, where plastic bollards and concrete dividers keep them physically separated from the cars whizzing past.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy