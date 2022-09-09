Read full article on original website
Related
wwno.org
Crescent City Stage, theater company that formed during the pandemic, launches inaugural season
Crescent City Stage presents Derek Walcott's Pantomime. [L] Michael Newcomer, [R] Michael C. Forest. On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we learn about disagreements over how to handle increased water concerns from the Mississippi River. We also hear about the opening of a new New Orleans theater company and learn how the Sweet Potato Queens book series has been adapted for the stage. This episode originally aired on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
wwno.org
Louisiana, coastal advocates push the Corps to keep a new cut in the Mississippi River open
Louisiana’s coastal authority and advocates continue to fight the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the future of a new cut along the Mississippi River on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank. But as it stands, the odds aren't in their favor as the final decision on whether the channel will remain open looms, with the potential to come down in the next few months.
wwno.org
New documentary shares history, traditions and revitalization movement behind Cajun music
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear when and where to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot. We also learn about a new documentary on the history of Cajun music and listen as former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu reflects on the legacy of her father, Moon Landrieu. This episode originally aired on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
wwno.org
A vote could tear down Algiers bike lanes, leaving bicyclists worried about future road safety
At the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Holiday Drive, clear markers show where car drivers, bike riders and pedestrians should go to get safely across the typically busy Algiers intersection. Green paint guides people on bikes toward protected bike lanes, where plastic bollards and concrete dividers keep them physically separated from the cars whizzing past.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwno.org
A Lafayette Starbucks appears to have rejected unionizing; vote close enough to change
Starbucks workers at a store in Lafayette, Louisiana voted against unionizing Wednesday for now, making it one of few to do so during a wave of union victories within the coffee giant. Baristas and shift supervisors at the store located at 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway voted nine to eight against...
Comments / 0