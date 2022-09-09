Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Trio charged with burglarizing property in fire evacuation zone near Hemet
MURRIETA, Calif. (CNS) — Three people — including two convicted felons — accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged Wednesday with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 —...
spectrumnews1.com
Deadly fire southeast of Hemet grows to more than 27,000 acres
HEMET, Calif. (CNS) — Heavy rain and strong winds from an incoming storm Friday are expected to create dangerous conditions countywide, affecting the areas around the Fairview Fire near Hemet in particular. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning starting Friday for Riverside...
spectrumnews1.com
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
CSUF students react to racist graffiti
FULLERTON, Calif. — Being a minority on California State University, Fullerton’s campus has not been easy for Mykayla Miller, co-president of the Black Student Union. Black students make up 2% of the school population, and Miller says she’s experienced racism as an unfortunate part of the culture at the school.
spectrumnews1.com
Disney opens interest list for Storyliving Community in Rancho Mirage
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Those who want, and have the means, to live in The Walt Disney Co.’s first community in California can soon do so in the heart of the Coachella Valley. After announcing that the company would help develop a new master-planned community, called Storyliving by Disney, in Rancho Mirage earlier this year, Disney officials previewed what the residential component could look like once built this past weekend.
spectrumnews1.com
Woman who directed sucker punch at youth sports game granted diversion
SANTA ANA (CNS) — The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack she directed, and that went viral via cellphone video — was allowed Wednesday to be placed in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
Comments / 1