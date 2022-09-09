Read full article on original website
Can Frequent Urination Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Frequent urination may be an early sign of diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases characterized by the body’s impaired ability to produce or respond to insulin as it should, leading to high blood sugar (glucose) levels. When blood sugar levels are too high, the kidneys must work harder to eliminate excess glucose from the blood. This can cause excessive thirst and frequent urination.
Can Joint Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
If you have diabetes (a chronic condition of high blood sugar), you are likely to develop joint pain, especially if your blood sugar isn't controlled by diet or medication. This article will explore the connection between joint pain and diabetes, including the causes and treatment, as well as management, of joint pain in diabetes.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
What Is Type 1.5 Diabetes?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 37.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Types 1 and 2 constitute the two common forms of diabetes. However, various diabetes-related conditions don't fit either of these two groups, hence the need for newer categories like type 1.5, per WebMD. The CDC also notes that type 1 diabetes, which develops early in life, is known to be caused by an autoimmune reaction. In contrast, type 2 diabetes is often related to lifestyle habits and weight gain. Both types of diabetes have distinct symptoms but are associated with problems with the storage and usage of glucose (via Medical News Today).
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
