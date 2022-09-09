ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers girls soccer falls to Winona

The Red Wing girls soccer team lost to Winona 7-2 Tuesday evening. Winona led 5-1 at the half, then carried the momentum into the second, adding a pair of goals. Lillie Sonju and Kayla Radtke each scored for the Wingers. Sammi Chandler and Mattea Stockton each recorded an assist. Red...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Competitive Wingers girls tennis sweeps River Falls

In the past few matches, Red Wing has begun to settle in. The singles players are winning and so too are the top doubles pairings. Both were on display Monday afternoon as the Winger girls tennis team swept River Falls 7-0. After a tough stretch to begin the season, head...
RIVER FALLS, WI

