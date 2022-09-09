ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes

Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
WISCONSIN STATE
West Bend, WI
Lifestyle
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

What to expect at the 2022 China Lights Festival -- running Sept. 16 through Oct. 30 in Hales Corners

HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you haven't gotten the chance to see China Lights in person, you have another chance. The popular Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Milwaukee County for the fifth time and runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 30. CBS 58 was joined by Shirley Walczak, director of the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, to tell us more about the event.
HALES CORNERS, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest

Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Evers visits downtown Waukesha businesses, announces $250K grant

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a little walk through downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. He stopped at several small shops and businesses. This was partly a political visit for the campaigning governor, but Evers delivered some news as well. The governor started his walk with...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Apple Harvest Festival returns to Waukesha this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The sights and smells of fall are headed back to Waukesha this weekend as the annual Apple Harvest Festival returns to Retzner Nature Center this Saturday. A full day of activities are planned, including arts and crafts vendors, live music, children's activities as well as the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
CBS 58

Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk returns for its 45th year on Saturday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless numbers of events to turn to virtual options instead of being in-person gatherings, and Briggs & Al's Run & Walk for Children's Wisconsin has been no exception for the past two years. This year, however, the event is back in-person to...
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI

