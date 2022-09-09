Read full article on original website
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
CBS 58
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
CBS 58
Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission selects 3 designs to become permanent memorials
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha community is taking a significant step forward in memorializing the victims and survivors of the Christmas parade attack. The Parade Memorial Commission voted on three designs to become permanent memorials. Thrive Architects designed the selected memorials for Grede Park and Main Street. The...
CBS 58
What to expect at the 2022 China Lights Festival -- running Sept. 16 through Oct. 30 in Hales Corners
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you haven't gotten the chance to see China Lights in person, you have another chance. The popular Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Milwaukee County for the fifth time and runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 30. CBS 58 was joined by Shirley Walczak, director of the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, to tell us more about the event.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
CBS 58
Evers visits downtown Waukesha businesses, announces $250K grant
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a little walk through downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. He stopped at several small shops and businesses. This was partly a political visit for the campaigning governor, but Evers delivered some news as well. The governor started his walk with...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOT Announces Pavement Repairs on Sheboygan County Highways
Two Sheboygan County Highways will be closed off to traffic this week for pavement repairs. The Wisconsin DOT has announced that crews will be on Highway 57 at Highway K between 6:00 and 4:00 p.m. all week, and will also be working on the stretch of Highway 23 between Highway 57 and Pleasant View Road.
CBS 58
Apple Harvest Festival returns to Waukesha this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The sights and smells of fall are headed back to Waukesha this weekend as the annual Apple Harvest Festival returns to Retzner Nature Center this Saturday. A full day of activities are planned, including arts and crafts vendors, live music, children's activities as well as the...
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
CBS 58
Parents, teachers discuss arming staff during West Bend School Board meeting
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- How would you react to guns in schools? What if it's only for trained staff? And would it be okay for a parent to conceal carry at pickup and drop-off?. A growing number of school boards are being asked those questions. First came Germantown....
CBS 58
Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk returns for its 45th year on Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless numbers of events to turn to virtual options instead of being in-person gatherings, and Briggs & Al's Run & Walk for Children's Wisconsin has been no exception for the past two years. This year, however, the event is back in-person to...
CBS 58
American Red Cross opens Brookfield shelter for those affected by flooding
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The American Red Cross says a shelter is now open in Waukesha County for anyone displaced by the heavy rain and flooding Sunday. It's located at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield at 777 S. Barker Road. Several resources are available, including food, beds and even charging...
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
