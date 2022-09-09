Scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses would be unfair to millions facing poverty and repeat the blunders leading to the 2008 financial crash, the chancellor has been told.Kwasi Kwarteng is facing fierce criticism after his plan to lift the 2014 restrictions – to help the struggling UK economy “go for growth”, he will argue – was revealed.The Trades Unions Congress (TUC) said the move would come as real-term pay cuts are imposed on public sector workers and “millions are struggling to keep their heads above water”.Mr Kwarteng was also warned it would make a mockery of promises to “level...

ECONOMY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO