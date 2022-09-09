Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
Locked in a Safe Somewhere in London: Over 30 Sealed Royal Wills
LONDON (Reuters) - The will of Queen Elizabeth II, if the public could see it, would provide rare insights into the late monarch's wealth, but unlike those of ordinary British citizens hers will be sealed and locked in a safe for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the...
Britons Back New King Charles, So Long as He Keeps Quiet
LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times...
Live Updates: Public Views Queen's Coffin in Ancient Hall
LONDON — Members of the public who waited outside for many hours are filing through Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin, which is lying in state there. People are filing past each side of the coffin, most pausing for a brief moment to bow...
Greek Actress and Singer Irene Papas Dies Aged 96
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek actress and singer Irene Papas, who gained international recognition starring in classic 1960s films such as "Zorba the Greek" and "The Guns of Navarone", has died at the age of 96, Greece's culture ministry said on Wednesday. Papas enjoyed a 50-year film career capped by John...
Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020
TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
'Putin Will Fail, Europe Will Prevail', Says EU Chief
STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values. "This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen,...
Turkey Calls on Next Swedish Government to Take Counter-Terrorism Steps Needed for NATO Membership
ANKARA (Reuters) - The new Swedish government should now address security concerns that Turkey has raised in return for lifting its veto on Sweden and Finland's membership of NATO, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The two countries applied to join the security alliance in response to Russia's invasion of...
Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
William and Harry Walk Together Behind a Loved One's Coffin, Again
LONDON (Reuters) - Princes William and Harry walked side by side behind their grandmother Queen Elizabeth's coffin on Wednesday, a scene reminiscent of when, as boys 25 years ago, they followed their mother Princess Diana's casket in the glare of global media. The brothers, whose relationship has become strained in...
French President Macron: France Has Lost a 'National Treasure' With Death of Godard
PARIS (Reuters) - France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. "Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...),"...
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
Staff of King Charles Told During Mourning They Could Lose Jobs
LONDON (Reuters) - Household staff who served King Charles while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move "heartless" before Queen Elizabeth is even buried. Charles, who succeeded his mother on her...
EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
India Plans No More Funding for Sri Lanka as IMF Talks Progress - Sources
NEW DELHI/COLOMBO (Reuters) - India does not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka on top of the nearly $4 billion it has extended this year, two sources told Reuters, as the island's battered economy starts to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the IMF. India has...
Iran to Join Asian Security Body Founded by Russia, China
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has moved a step closer towards becoming a permanent member of a China and Russia-dominated Asian security body, as Tehran seeks to overcome economic isolation imposed by U.S. sanctions. Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday said Iran had signed a memorandum of obligations to join the Shanghai...
Ukraine Welcomes Report on International Security Guarantees Rejected by Moscow
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government are studying proposals drawn up by senior officials and the former head of NATO that envisage Western countries providing future security guarantees to Kyiv. Russia has already condemned the draft document, which also underlines Ukraine's continued "aspiration to join NATO...
Plan to axe banker bonus cap condemned as unfair amid pay cuts and ‘huge risk’ to economy
Scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses would be unfair to millions facing poverty and repeat the blunders leading to the 2008 financial crash, the chancellor has been told.Kwasi Kwarteng is facing fierce criticism after his plan to lift the 2014 restrictions – to help the struggling UK economy “go for growth”, he will argue – was revealed.The Trades Unions Congress (TUC) said the move would come as real-term pay cuts are imposed on public sector workers and “millions are struggling to keep their heads above water”.Mr Kwarteng was also warned it would make a mockery of promises to “level...
Seeking Right Tone, New UK PM Truss Had to Quickly Change Gear for Queen
LONDON (Reuters) - Just a week after Queen Elizabeth asked Liz Truss to form a government, Britain's new prime minister is attending services of reflection across the country with King Charles, determined to strike the right tone in her first days in power. It has been a week like no...
Putin and Xi Due to Discuss Ukraine and Taiwan
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since...
