MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO