Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Deadly police shooting on Milwaukee’s northside

An officer involved shooting leaves a man dead on Milwaukee’s northside, authorities said. Police responded to shots fired near 33rd and Cherry around 9pm Tuesday night. As the officers arrived, their squad was hit by gunfire. The officers fired at three suspects, hitting one of them. The 40 year...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while walking, in critical condition, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. It happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Milwaukee's Barack Obama School, 2 charged

MILWAUKEE - Two from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a shots fired incident Sept. 7 near Milwaukee's Barack Obama High School that led to a pursuit and crash. Jesse Ellis, 17, faces four charges: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and fleeing/eluding an officer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits

MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting

Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
RACINE, WI

