CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
wtmj.com
Deadly police shooting on Milwaukee’s northside
An officer involved shooting leaves a man dead on Milwaukee’s northside, authorities said. Police responded to shots fired near 33rd and Cherry around 9pm Tuesday night. As the officers arrived, their squad was hit by gunfire. The officers fired at three suspects, hitting one of them. The 40 year...
CBS 58
Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Shoot-out with Milwaukee police leaves one dead, officers seek two suspects
Three Milwaukee Police officers have been placed on administrative duty after a shootout that left one person dead.
CBS 58
MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, in critical condition, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. It happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured
A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.
CBS 58
MPD: Man fatally shot by police after suspects shoot at squad car, officers return fire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 40-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Sept. 13. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), three officers assigned to the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 33rd and Cherry just after 9 p.m. As they arrived,...
WISN
Mother saves child from carjacking; carjackers caught after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — Two stolen cars involved in a carjacking both crashed in Milwaukee on Monday, after police pursuits. From start to finish, the chase of both vehicles lasted less than five miles. It began around 6:00 in a Wauwatosa residential neighborhood at 85th and Stickney. Police said an armed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near Milwaukee's Barack Obama School, 2 charged
MILWAUKEE - Two from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a shots fired incident Sept. 7 near Milwaukee's Barack Obama High School that led to a pursuit and crash. Jesse Ellis, 17, faces four charges: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and fleeing/eluding an officer.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits
MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
Dead fetus discovered in Milwaukee, police seeking mother
Milwaukee police say they found a deceased fetus on the road near 84th and Holt Sunday morning. Officials are investigating and foul play is not suspected.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 64th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 23, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 64th and Villard Monday morning, Sept. 12. Police said shots were fired around 10:15 a.m. The woman was in a vehicle when she was struck. Police said the "several shots" were fired from a separate vehicle.
CBS 58
'There's a tenseness in the streets.': Business owners, residents react to violent crimes near Brady Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Business owners and residents are concerned after recent violent incidents near Milwaukee's popular Brady Street. People CBS 58 spoke with all echoed the same emotion and sadness at the rise of crime in a part of the city that is supposed to bring a fun environment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
WISN
Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting
Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
