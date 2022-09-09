ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

dmagazine.com

Flea Style Wants To Bring New Life to Your Old Cowboy Boots

Sure, boots are made for walking, but Brittany Cobb wants you to strut. Late this past summer, Cobb opened the sixth location of FleaStyle, her popular boho-Western-wear shop, at Galleria Dallas. With it came a new addition to the FleaStyle experience: a boot bar. Similar to the store’s build-your-own hat bar, the boot bar will allow customers to accessorize and decorate their favorite pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Lunch on a 25-Part Vegetarian Feast in Frisco

For years, a small number of Indian restaurants in the Dallas area have served thali, the wide platters carrying multiple dishes alongside flatbread or rice. The thali makes a delightful lunch: it offers a sampler collection with wide variety, it can cover a number of food groups, it often includes sweets, and it even comes with its own distinctive style of serving dishes.
dmagazine.com

Majestic Realty Is Remaking Fort Worth's Stockyards

Majestic Realty’s recent acquisition of the Stockyards Hotel, its restaurant, and saloon began with a cold call. The buyers couldn’t figure out who owned it, even after extensive research. “We left a message with the front desk and said, ‘Please have the owner call,’” says Craig Cavileer, executive vice president at Majestic. Bob McLean, who had owned the property for the past 35 years, responded and agreed to meet with Cavileer and Kayla Wilkie, director of design and development. Soon after, they shook hands on a deal. Word of the sale leaked out, and a bidding war ensued, but McLean’s word was gold. “It’s just authentic Texas business and hospitality,” Wilkie says.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

An Unfair, Unhelpful Review of the New Nancy Best Fountain

Today Klyde Warren Park opened the Nancy Best Fountain. The DMN story about the $10 million squirter was accompanied by an old illustration, which I found less than helpful, so I popped over there myself to see what I could see. What follows is my review of the “5,000-square-foot splash pad that can accommodate hundreds of children at a time, and a design inspired by the park itself, featuring three 15-foot stainless steel trees, 14 rosebud-shaped bubblers, and 106 small nozzles simulating leaves”:
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The DMN Editorial Board Wants to Trash City Planning Rules to Build an Upscale Grocery

A food fight has broken out in the opinion pages of the Dallas Morning News. Grocery chain Sprouts wants to build a new store in a neighborhood the News says “desperately needed” access to fresh produce. But Sprouts refused to follow the city’s zoning code in its planned construction, submitting to the City Plan Commission a series of faulty designs. So the Plan Commission denied the grocery’s request for special treatment.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The City Planner Comes to Uptown: A Conversation With Author and Designer Jeff Speck

Last week, Jeff Speck was looking at a map of Uptown and trying to make sense of McKinnon Street. It is basically an elongated freeway on-ramp that shoots drivers onto Harry Hines and the Dallas North Tollway. It’s a big wide street in a neighborhood that should be the city’s most walkable, but you wouldn’t want to be on two feet here. Elsewhere in Uptown, there are enough one-way streets that the neighborhood still functions, in part, as a commuter spoke for drivers.
DALLAS, TX
#Local Life#Mid Autumn Festival#Localevent#Red Bean Paste#Autumn#Food Drink#Asian#Taiwanese#Chinese#Richardson
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall

Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dmagazine.com

The SMU Student Using Origami to Bring Dinosaurs to Life

The Walt Disney movie Dinosaur wasn’t well received when it premiered in 2000, but it did change Travis Nolan’s life. He was 3 years old when his father gave him a gray and red rubber hand puppet of the film’s villain, a Carnotaurus. His face filled with delight as the toy sparked an abiding interest in dinosaurs. When he was 8, he got involved with the Dallas Paleontological Society.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Harwood's ten Dallas restaurants now serve some of the best steaks, burgers and beef in DFW – all from Harwood's own super-premium Wagyu cattle ranch

When you put your family’s name on the beef you serve at your ten Dallas restaurants, as Harwood Hospitality has done, the steaks and burgers had better be good. “For the last few years, we’ve been working with a small group of ranchers to raise our own super-prime Akaushi beef cattle,” says Taylor Kearney, Harwood’s corporate chef.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.

McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK. 
FORT WORTH, TX
Narcity USA

H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour

At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
FRISCO, TX

