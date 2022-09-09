Read full article on original website
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
Hundreds take part in Tower Bridge Dinner in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ninth annual Tower Bridge Dinner kicked off on Sunday night. It is a Farm-to-Fork event organized by Visit Sacramento. “We've been growing food here for well over 100 years. We grow so much of the food that feeds the rest of the country, so this celebrates the farmers, this celebrates the chefs, this celebrates our food scene in Sacramento, and it's always a great party,” said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.
188 days | Pitbull mix adopted at Sacramento SPCA after half-year stay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large, older dogs are not always the most popular among families looking to adopt, according to a Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson. Still, half-a-year in South Sacramento without a permanent home was a particularly long time for a pitbull mix...
KCRA.com
'There is hope': Evacuated Foresthill residents find comfort in shared experience
ROCKLIN, Calif. — At Sierra College in Rocklin, the American Red Cross is assisting people forced out of their homes due to the Mosquito Fire. On Tuesday, many hoped good news would come. It didn’t. Members of the Independent Baptist Church in Sacramento brought food and fellowship to...
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!
Sexy as they are, they just do not mature in the Sacramento Valley. Even before the weather warmed up (I mean year around) I have never been able to get a Brussels Sprout to develop. Neither has anyone that I know, past or present in the valley. These are marine climate plants, Salinas area, Greenfield, Gilroy, Monterey (when I lived there) and I know your asking why, who likes them? In fact the Santa Cruz Brussels Sprout festival was canned in 1993 due to lack of interest.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients
The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
KCRA.com
Will Sacramento comedian Mike E. Winfield win ‘America’s Got Talent?’ Watch his performances
No joke, a Sacramento comedian has a shot at winning “America’s Got Talent.”. We’ll find out Wednesday night if Mike E. Winfield will take the title on the NBC talent competition. Winfield is originally from Baltimore but got his start in stand-up while based in Sacramento. “Sacramento,...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Crews keep flames away from Foresthill; windy conditions expected again
Fire crews battling the Mosquito Fire are focused on protecting the communities of Foresthill and Todd Valley in Placer County on Wednesday, as weather conditions are expected to be similar to those that caused the fire to flare up one day earlier. Crews on Tuesday kept the flames from causing...
Culinary program at Salvation Army in Sacramento instilling pride in those changing their lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A program through the Salvation Army is aiming to give people the confidence and skills they need to take a new path in life. For some, that journey begins with the Salvation Army of Sacramento's culinary arts training program. One graduate said she doesn't know where she'd be without the program and the professional cooking skills she learned from it.
KCRA.com
DOCO Block Party set for this weekend in Sacramento
The DOCO Block Party is set to take place on Sunday in Sacramento. It’s the third year for the event, which has a harvest theme this time around. You can expect live music, giveaways, line dancing, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting and horse wagon rides. If you want to meet a baby goat, you can do that too at a petting zoo.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a motor vehicle collision was reported early Monday morning in Old North Sacramento. The officials stated that a speeding vehicle hit a [..]
rosevilletoday.com
Taste of Lincoln “Showcase” returns September 24th at Beermann Plaza
Lincoln, Calif.- The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce preparations are underway for the 20th annual Lincoln Showcase. Scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 6:30 to 10pm. This year the Taste of Lincoln will “Showcase” over 45 local restaurants, wineries and breweries from around the area. They...
Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though. Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour.
Roseville man believed to have assaulted women in Placer and Sacramento counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man is suspected of conducting a series of violent attacks against women in Roseville and possibly Sacramento County, according to the Roseville Police Department. Richard King, 33 was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Boulevard following a search of a residence by...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Evacuees receive help from the community while waiting to hear about their homes
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Thousands of people who were forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire are worried about the state of their properties. As of Monday night, fire officials said more than 11,260 people have evacuated from both Placer and El Dorado counties. While many are staying with relatives in other communities in California, others are waiting out the mandatory evacuation orders at temporary shelters across the region.
KCRA.com
One dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Sacramento sports bar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a sports bar in the Natomas area of Sacramento early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting happened at the Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue and Truxel Road just after midnight, according to authorities.
Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Winds pose risk in Mosquito Fire, Newsom urges ‘no’ on Prop 30, Sacramento sports bar shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Fox40
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting at Sacramento Bar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that when officers responded to the call of a shooting inside of Cheers, a bar on West El Camino Avenue, they found two men both having been shot at least once.
riolindamessenger.com
2022 Cherrietters Car Club show at the Dry Creek Ranch House
Thank you to our very own Cherrietters Car Club and American Legion Riders for an extraordinary Car Show and Swap Meet today this past weekend. Also, a huge thank you to Twin Rivers Police Department and the Sacramento Sheriffs Department Youth Services Unit for participating in this event. And finally, a HUGE thank you to the Community for all the proceeds which go back into our Community.
gratefulweb.com
Aftershock Set Times & Onsite Experiences Announced
There are just a few weeks left until the West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6-9, 2022 for its 10th anniversary event. Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents are pleased to announce the music set times, additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the popular event that returns bigger than ever this year, expanding to four full days (after a half 4th day in 2021) and adding a 4th music stage to host a lineup of over 90 bands.
