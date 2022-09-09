'Evil cannot run and hide from the justice of the United States of America:' Cherokee County remembers 9/11

From left, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Chief Eddie Robinson, Cherokee Fire Chaplain Tom Johnson, Cherokee E 9-1-1 Director Shane Bonebrake, Chief Marshal Jamie Gianfala, Canton Police Chief Stephen Merrifield, Canton Mayor Bill Grant, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker and Sheriff Frank Reynolds. Isaiah Singleton

CANTON — Cherokee County public safety leaders encouraged Americans to be united Friday at a memorial observing the anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The county’s 20th annual Patriot Day ceremony brought local officials, public safety workers and residents together at Canton Rotary Park Friday morning.

Patriot Day, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker said, is an opportunity for the community to remember and honor the lives that were lost.

A moment of silence was held for the 2,977 people killed in the attacks.

“The moments of 9/11 are etched upon our memories and national consciousness forever. But this morning we gather here in downtown Canton to honor and pay our respects to all who perished during those terrorist attacks 21 years ago,” said Canton Mayor Bill Grant.

Cherokee County E 9-1-1 Director Shane Bonebrake, an Army veteran who has worked 30 years in public safety, said those who are old enough to remember Sept. 11 clearly recall how they felt that day and in the immediate aftermath.

“Sept. 11, 2001 was a horrible day. We remember where we were and how we felt, and do you remember how we came together?" he said. "We were not divided; we were the United States of America. That’s what we have to get back to. It’s our job to do this. Stay undivided and get back to where we were.”

A patriot is a “person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend against enemies,” said Bonebrake, the keynote speaker at the event.

“I’m old, I’ve been there. I have fought for my country, the sheriff has, Chief Eddie Robinson has. If you called us tomorrow, we would be one of the first people to say ‘where’s my rifle?’ to defend this country. It is amazing,” he said.

As examples of patriotism, Bonebrake pointed to his family, including his father, who was a police officer and later a paramedic, and his grandfather, who served in the Army.

“He was such a proud American. He bled red, white, and blue and always instilled that in me and all his family,” Bonebrake said of his grandfather. “My dad had a massive heart attack quadruple bypass and was diagnosed with stage four cancer last Wednesday and all he wants to do is go to Woodstock Fire Department and go look at the fire trucks. He loves going over there and it never gets out of his blood, and it makes me so happy to see his patriotism and to see them standing at the Fourth of July parades and going to food drives while battling cancer. That’s patriotism.”

Bonebrake said the leadership in Cherokee County is “amazing.”

“To the chairman, commissioners, the mayors, thank you. Instill that in your baby firefighters, deputies, police officers, and dispatchers, they are our future patriots, he said. “Those of us that are old enough to still remember and not forget, that’s our job. Don’t let this division keep on, it’s our job to bring that back to the United States, please help me do that.”

Canton Chief of Police Stephen Merrifield said that while evil has always existed, long before Sept. 11, 2001, there will always be brave people to confront it.

“Evil did not die in 2011 in that compound in Pakistan with Osama Bin Laden, although the world got a lot brighter that day, but evil did not die,” Merrifield said. “The brighter message is that as long as evil exists, there will be brave women and men who will volunteer to confront evil wherever it is at. They will volunteer for the armed services to confront evil around the world. Evil cannot run and hide from the justice of the United States of America.”

A red, white and blue wreath reading “Never forget” was displayed at the park, as well as a piece of steel from the World Trade Center and tributes to the military, law enforcement and firefighters in Cherokee County.

The ceremony also honored active military and veterans, who were recognized during the Cherokee High School Band of Warriors’ performance of the Armed Forces Medley.

Many of the ceremony's speakers paid tribute to the two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday night. They asked for thoughts and prayers to be with the deputies’ families and Cobb County public safety workers.

Ball Ground resident Robert Benefield, who has been attending the ceremony for years, said he loves the patriotic theme of Cherokee County.

“It makes me feel really warm inside to see the gathering of all the law enforcement, firefighters, and public safety folks and how they really work hard to keep us safe,” he said.

Cobb County resident Kiana King said she was honored to attend the memorial in Canton for the first time, and plans to attend annually.

“I feel very honored to be a part of this and to be able to take part in the ceremony,” King said.

The 20th Patriot Day Ceremony was livestreamed on Facebook, and is available to watch at www.facebook.com/cherokeecountyga.