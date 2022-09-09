Read full article on original website
Georgia’s shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Party once relied on votes in Atlanta’s close-in suburbs, but today the GOP increasingly relies on the mountains of north Georgia for its votes. An analysis by The Associated Press shows a 41-county region of north Georgia now has as many GOP voters as the core of metro Atlanta. Reliance on those voters shapes the party. In a state where whites are becoming the minority, north Georgia is overwhelmingly white. While Democrats attack and Republicans fret over abortion restrictions and loose gun laws in the suburbs, there’s little public wavering in the mountains. That’s challenging Democrats, who look for votes in the region even if they’re not going to win locally.
In 2nd Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school — a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the first witness to testify Tuesday as Connecticut jury began hearing arguments in a trial to decide how much money Jones owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown didn’t happen. The trial began Tuesday in Waterbury, only 18 miles from Newtown, where 26 people were killed in 2012. Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families say Jones caused the families emotional and psychological harm. Jones attorneys argue his comments, which he now admits were wrong, were protected speech.
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER (AP) — In November 1922, seven land-owning white men brokered a deal to allocate water from the Colorado River, which winds through the West and ends in Mexico. The divvying up between Colorado River Basin states never took into account Indigenous Peoples or many others, and from the start the calculation of who should get what amount of that water may never have been balanced. During the past two decades, pressure has intensified on the river as the driest 22-year stretch in the past 1,200 years has gripped the southwestern U.S. As water levels plummet, calls for reduced use have often been met with increased population growth. One hundred years on, the future of the Colorado River is uncertain.
Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. The National Weather Service says no rainfall was recorded at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But downpours early Wednesday sent torrents of water across roads in Moapa Valley and around Valley of Fire State Park — including U.S. 95 near the Clark and Lincoln county lines. Moapa Valley firefighters and Las Vegas police reported that a truck driver and two people in a van were rescued after midnight in the Overton area.
