Make plans now to take part in the Stockton Rec’s FUN-RAISER Co-Ed Softball Tournament to be held on Saturday, October 8th at the Stockton City Park. Now is the time to sign up by emailing HYPERLINK "mailto:stocktonrecreation@gmail. com" stocktonrecreation@gmail.com. The cost is $100.00 per team. There will be concessions, a Home Run Derby and other family fun activities. (Look for the ad in this week’s edition.)

STOCKTON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO