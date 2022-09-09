Read full article on original website
Stockton City-Wide Cleanup September 19th to the 23rd
It’s time to do your fall cleaning! A city-wide cleanup (city limits only) will be held during the week of September 19th through September 23rd. Regular trash routes will be picked up as normally scheduled with additional city trucks following to pick up furniture, tree branches, appliances (Freon must be drained from refrigerators), yard waste, and tires (limit 5, anything over the five-tire limit will be charged landfill prices).
RCHD announces schedule for Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
The Rooks County Health Department has scheduled Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics throughout the county. Please bring all insurance cards, and check the ad in this week’s edition for the schedule.
Busy morning for county commissioners
The commissioners met with sheriff Gary Knight on Tuesday, September 6th at their regular Rooks County Commission meeting. Knight informed the commissioners that he is working on a vehicle lease agreement and is setting up an account with the county clerk and treasurer for direct withdrawal. Money…
City-Wide Garage Sales set for this weekend
Stockton’s annual Fall City-Wide Garage Sale is set for this weekend, Friday, September 16th, Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th. The event is sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce. If you want to plan your shopping strategy, city maps can be picked up at J-Mart and...
Looking Back
Rooks County Health Center board president Jeff VanDyke cut the ribbon amid thunderous applause, as the new facility was dedicated on Sunday, Sept. 7. Pictured were: Plainville Chamber of Commerce representative Jacque Bartunek, COO Bill Stahl, Governor Kathleen Sebelius, board member Jon Voss, Chief of Staff Jennifer Brull, MD, board members Chuck Comeau and Sheila Hachmeister, director of the Rooks County Healthcare Foundation and Communications & Development Director Kathy Ramsay, CEO Julie Price, U.S. Representative Jerry Moran, and board member Charles Allphin.
SHS Tigers fall to the Bulldogs at home
The Stockton Tigers hosted the Osborne Bulldogs on the gridiron last Friday night, falling to the quick Bulldog team 54-0. Stockton trailed 30-0 after the first quarter before going on to lose 54-0. With the loss, the Tigers fall to 0-2 on the season. This week Stockton will travel to WaKeeney for…
FUN-RAISER Co-Ed Softball Tournament to be held
Make plans now to take part in the Stockton Rec’s FUN-RAISER Co-Ed Softball Tournament to be held on Saturday, October 8th at the Stockton City Park. Now is the time to sign up by emailing HYPERLINK "mailto:stocktonrecreation@gmail. com" stocktonrecreation@gmail.com. The cost is $100.00 per team. There will be concessions, a Home Run Derby and other family fun activities. (Look for the ad in this week’s edition.)
