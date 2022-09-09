ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store

Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

QC Pizza in South Minneapolis has closed. Sources with the business confirmed the closure to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, stating they had lost their lease due to the sale of the building by their landlord. The pizza shop opened last year in the former Boss Pizza and Chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Kamps, a pallet company, acquires Minnesota pallet manufacturer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kamps Inc., a leading pallet company, has acquired Northland Pallet Inc. in Hugo, Minn. Northland Pallet specializes in pallet recycling and pallet manufacturing solutions, serving customers across the state of Minnesota and north-western Wisconsin. Northland Pallet also has a wooden pellet operation, nationally distributing the...
HUGO, MN
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
KARE 11

Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations

EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
fox9.com

New indoor dog park, restaurant and bar opens in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new indoor dog park, bar and restaurant has opened in Plymouth. Brew Park, which is being touted as the state's first multi-feature indoor dog oasis, opened to the public on Monday, Sept. 12. The 22,000-square-foot space at 2605 Fernbrook Lane N boasts an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training – the idea is to have everything for your pet under one roof.
PLYMOUTH, MN
wastetodaymagazine.com

Hennepin County planning anaerobic digestion facility

Hennepin County Minnesota has set a goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030. Part of that plan is building an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Brooklyn Park near the county’s transfer station at 9401 83rd Avenue. The Hennepin County Anaerobic...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors

Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Minnesota

Local Couple Signs Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Stillwater and White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
STILLWATER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Port Authority discusses river dredging

Port Authority Manager Shari Chorney provided an update on the Little River Bulkhead repair and the river dredging to the board during the Sept. 6 Port Authority meeting. In July the Port Authority was notified by CD Terminal of an emergency dredge situation, the tugboat operator was unable to get barges to the Little River Bulkhead for loading and unloading.
RED WING, MN
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Council Postpones $1.5M Street Reconstruction Project

For any city, street maintenance is an expensive yet necessary evil. And in parts of Osseo, there are several streets that have seen better days. “Starting with 3rd Street northeast here, this runs along the school property, you can see the cracking that exists within the streets and some of the issues along the curb line,” said Emily Brown of WSB and Associates to the Osseo City Council during a presentation Monday night.
OSSEO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Water Works artist Inkpa Mani resigned amid charges of cultural appropriation

A prestigious public art project meant for a downtown Minneapolis park is in limbo after the artist chosen for the job resigned amid accusations of cultural appropriation. The situation echoes many instances of Native-presenting people called out to prove their identities across Indian Country, raising questions about belonging - who is permitted to practice Native arts and who gets to decide.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
