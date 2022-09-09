ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

Flying Magazine

Seaplane Wreckage Found in Puget Sound

The wreckage was located using side scan sonar, multibeam sonar, and 3D instruments. [Courtesy: University of Washington Applied Physics Laboratory]. The National Transportation Safety Board has located the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter that crashed in Mutiny Bay near Seattle earlier this month. The aircraft, registered to Northwest Seaplanes, went down on the afternoon of September 4 during a routing flight from Friday Harbor to Renton.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Seattle floatplane wreckage found in Mutiny Bay

SEATTLE, Wash. — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed on the Puget Sound and killed all 10 people on board has been located in Mutiny Bay, according to The Seattle Times. The National Transportation Safety Board found a “large section” of the plane about 190 feet below the...
SEATTLE, WA
Island County, WA
Renton, WA
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Friday Harbor, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Accidents
Washington Crime & Safety
Island County, WA
Island County, WA
Accidents
iheart.com

KING 5

