It has only been two weeks since Amber Myers was attacked at knifepoint by a man whom police say tried to rape her. Myers is the owner of Seattle Massage Sauna and Float. Myers said that a man, whom she didn’t know, came into her shop on Aug. 31. She said he threatened her with a knife, forced her into the back room and tried to rape her.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO