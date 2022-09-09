Read full article on original website
Rail unions have reached a tentative deal to avert economy-rattling strike
After 20 hours of talks, the White House helped avert a strike that would've cost $2 billion a day. Rail workers will get better pay and conditions.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee obtains secret service communications as Mark Meadows co-operates with DoJ
The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.Mr Thompson said he and his members are now in possession of “thousands of exhibits” including text messages and radio traffic between agents working on 5 and 6 January 2021.It is unclear what if any materials included in the data are new to the committee, but the announcement comes after two months of back-and-forth between the panel and the service after it emerged that the latter had deleted...
Trump has argued he declassified Mar-a-Lago documents. For his legal defense, it might not matter
If ex-President Donald Trump did declassify the materials he took home during his presidency, it is not a legal defense now, experts told USA TODAY.
Ukraine news - live: Russia warns US longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross ‘red line’
Russia has warned the US that it would cross a “red line” and become “a party to the conflict” if it decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for the American-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added in a press briefing that Russia “reserves the right to defend its territory”.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city was hit by missiles, which caused flooding after a dam was struck. Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.The strikes hit...
DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., on Wednesday, intensifying a fight in which high-profile GOP governors have been sending migrants to liberal enclaves. A spokesperson for DeSantis, a possible GOP presidential candidate in 2024, confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the...
Russian forces dig in after retreat, Putin thanks Xi for support
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying their defences and it will be hard for Kyiv's troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.
Xi, Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin met for talks on boosting ties between their countries Thursday, an encounter that follows a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield in Ukraine. The two leaders met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a security alliance created as a counterweight to U.S. influence that also includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia. Along with Russian’s attack on Ukraine, backdropping the summit are the brief eruption not far from the event site of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as strains in China’s relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory. Speaking at the start of his one-on-one talks with Xi, Putin blasted what he described as an “ugly” effort by the United States and its allies to maintain their perceived global domination.
