Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday
Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
Bridge construction starting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning. Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in...
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
newschannel20.com
Decatur police searching for missing woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
advantagenews.com
Wood River home damaged by fire
The cause of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Wood River remains under investigation. Wood River fire crews and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Esther just after 3:15pm to the initial report of a grass fire but soon determined it was actually the home. A box...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Double homicide victims identified, suspect arrested
Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
newschannel20.com
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
advantagenews.com
No suspected ties to theft ring in fatal Alton crash
The 15-year-old that died early Saturday driving what is believed to have been a stolen Kia vehicle in an Alton crash will not be publicly identified. The crash in the 3200 block of Belle Streets killed the driver who was sole occupant of the vehicle that was found in the wood line at around 3:45am.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
newschannel20.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
wlds.com
No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night
No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
wlds.com
ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104
The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for former Quincy nightclub owner facing assault charges now on February docket
QUINCY — Judge Amy Lannerd put the trial for a former Quincy nightclub owner accused of assaulting a Quincy University student on the docket in February 2023. Steven W. Homan, 48, made an appearance before Lannerd in Adams County Circuit Court on Tuesday with Ben Song, an associate with the St. Louis firm of Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry. Song appeared on behalf of Scott Rosenblum, who has represented rapper Nelly and former St. Louis Rams football stars Marshall Faulk and Leonard Little.
wlds.com
One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104
One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
wmay.com
Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected
A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
Comments / 0