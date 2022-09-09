ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

Roku shares are trading 86% below the all-time highs hit last July. Active users, revenue, and engagement are at record highs, but the near-term outlook is brutal. Investors have forgotten about Roku, but it could bounce back if streaming services pay up to get noticed on the platform. You’re reading...
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about FXY. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in FXY. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Why Alibaba, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited Stocks Plunged Tuesday

A key measure of inflation jumped more than anticipated. A long-term outlook makes these stocks compelling opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?

The stock has dropped some 60% from its peak in late 2021 and could fall further. Nvidia fetches a high valuation, but it does so for good reason as its addressable markets expand rapidly and its long-term outlook is promising. Even if the company's stock pulls back further, now is...
Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped Again Today

The share prices of many companies recovered somewhat from Tuesday's tumble, but Meta wasn't one of them. On Tuesday, an analyst disseminated some August social media metrics that don't make the company look good. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Why Volta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

A major Detroit automaker announced a plan to prepare its dealerships to sell more EVs. President Joe Biden touted recent federal legislation that will support the adoption of EVs, and announced the federal government's first allocation of funding to build charging stations in 35 states. You’re reading a free article...
Crypto Falls on Inflation News. Will Crypto Winter Ever End?

A slight increase in inflation caused crypto prices to tumble. Crypto investors could find themselves in the cold for a while longer. Disappointing inflation data promoted fears that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive rate hikes. Crypto prices fell across the board, as rate hikes are not good for...
Why Point Biopharma Global Stock Got Crushed Today

Investors are clearly worried about the dilutive effects of an upcoming share issue. The company is attempting to raise at least $117 million with the flotation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Enovix Stock Zoomed Nearly 10% Higher Today

An analyst reiterates his hearty buy recommendation on the stock. He feels that the share price could zoom a further 64% higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today

The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

Oil prices were rising on Wednesday, pulling alternative-energy stocks up alongside them. In addition, Blink Charging announced its charging network is expanding (slightly) in Iowa. And both Plug Power and Bloom Energy could be benefiting from some analyst optimism about green hydrogen demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Prev. Close $7.80 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $5.40 - $13.23 Avg. Daily Vol. 307,913. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about QBTS. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in QBTS. Score...
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?

KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA. You’re...
