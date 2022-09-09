ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
San Clemente Resident to Celebrate 100th Birthday

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
San Clemente Football Stays Undefeated, Hosts Unbeaten Edison Friday

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Obituary: Mary Jayne Bellamy

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce to Host Council Candidate Forums

SAN CLEMENTE, CA

