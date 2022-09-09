ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

After 56 Years ‘Days of Our Lives’ Airs Final Episode on NBC Network

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Days of Our Lives has officially said goodbye to the NBC network. After 56 years on the air, the soap opera is moving from the cable network to its new home on Peacock. While it’s a time for a change, it’s also a bittersweet moment for longtime fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093dYp_0hp5BcmA00
Days of Our Lives stars Susan Hayes and Bill Hayes I Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

‘Days of Our Lives’ airs its final episode on NBC on Sept. 9

On Nov. 8, 1965, Days of Our Lives premiered on the NBC network. The soap opera became a main staple in the network’s daytime TV lineup. The show introduced viewers to the characters of Salem, including prominent families like the Hortons and the Bradys.

Throughout the decades, writers created memorable super couples like Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Every day, fans tuned in to watch the drama and adventures of their favorite Salem characters. Now, they’ll have a new way of watching the soap opera.

RELATED: ‘Days of Our Lives’: Fans Wonder if the Show Will Be ‘Edgier” on Peacock

On Sept. 9, the show aired its final episode on the network, ending a 56-year run. After saying goodbye to NBC, the show will air on Peacock starting Monday, Sept. 12.

What happened in the Sept. 9 episode?

Days of Our Lives wanted to make its finale episode on NBC a memorable one. The show delivered with suspense and a cliffhanger. The biggest storyline is the return of Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) from the dead. Thanks to Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton), Stefan is alive and ready to reclaim his life.

However, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) want to keep him hidden. The duo’s plan backfires when Stefan escapes the lab. Stefan makes his presence known when he scares Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) during her visit to the crypt.

A frightened Ava is comforted by Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). Ava and Johnny’s moment is cut short by EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), who warns his son to stay away from Ava. Johnny disregards his father’s warning and later kisses Ava.

Meanwhile, Kristen searches all over Salem for Stefan to no avail. During her search, she runs into her ex Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and his girlfriend, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Unpleasantries are exchanged as Kristen insults Chloe before storming off.

Li Shin moves forward in his plan when Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) accepts his marriage proposal. As Gabi prepares for her new role as Li’s wife, she visits Stefan’s grave for a talk. However, Gabi is in for a shock when she comes face-to-face with her dead husband.

What to expect when ‘Days of Our Lives’ moves to Peacock?

Sept. 12 is a huge day when Days of Our Lives premieres on Peacock. The drama will pick up from where it left off. According to Soaps.com , spoilers reveal Gabi and the DiMeras will deal with the fallout of Stefan’s return.

Meanwhile, Marlena, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) lives are in danger when they’re infected with a mysterious virus. Since Orpheus (George DelHoyo) infected them , John and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) track down the bad guy.

Many of Salem’s couples will deal with relationship issues. EJ becomes concerned when he catches Ava and Johnny in another intimate moment. Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) continues wooing Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein). Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) fight over Allie’s brother Johnny.

RELATED: ‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: 4 Possible Love Interests for Alexander

Comments / 9

Timothy Jones
4d ago

that's gonna weed out all the old folks who have been with it since it first started and me too

Reply
5
Related
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Koslow
Person
Stacy Haiduk
Person
Brandon Barash
Person
Kristian Alfonso
Person
Drake Hogestyn
Person
Peter Reckell
Person
Robert Scott Wilson
Person
Lindsay Arnold
Person
Nadia Bjorlin
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Days Of Our Lives
The List

How NBC Is Making It Even Easier To See Days Of Our Lives When It Makes The Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" debuted in 1965 and has been going strong ever since (via SoapHub). The show centers around the denizens of a fictitious town called Salem. Despite its production company, Corday Productions, suing Sony — claiming Sony didn't market "Days of Our Lives" the same way they did "The Young and the Restless," as well as the cast members being discharged from their contracts in 2019 — "DOOL" keeps getting renewed (per Hollywood Reporter). As Fame 10 noted, "Days of Our Lives" has had some crazy storylines over the years, including a time jump in 2019, keeping the show creative and entertaining, which would explain its longevity.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The List

Does Peter Reckell's Peacock Promo Mean He's Making Another Return To Days Of Our Lives?

"Days of Our Lives” viewers were thrilled when it was announced that Peter Reckell would be returning to reprise his iconic character Bo Brady for the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" (via TV Insider). The show followed Bo, his wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and many of the sudser's other fan-favorite characters amid a mystery and adventure. Of course, there was a catch. The character of Bo has been dead for years, after dying in Hope's arms from a brain tumor. During "Beyond Salem," fans watched Bo keep tabs on Hope and his family from Heaven, per Daytime Confidential. However, by the end of the limited series there was a huge twist.
TV SERIES
The List

The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives

Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

180K+
Followers
114K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy